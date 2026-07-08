“No One Is Coming to Save Us,” Premier Brantley Warns of Existential Threat Over CBI

Premier Mark Brantley urged OECS governments to reduce their reliance on Citizenship by Investment revenues, warning that the EU's planned phase-out poses a serious economic challenge for the region.

'No One Is Coming to Save Us,' Premier Brantley Warns of Existential Threat as EU Targets CBI

Charlestown, Nevis: Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, has issued a stark warning to Caribbean leaders following the European Union’s (EU) ultimatum to shut down all Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programmes by 2028.

In a powerful op-ed titled “The Death of Citizenship by Investment in the OECS,” Premier Brantley called the EU’s decision an existential threat to small island economies. He urged the region to abandon political nostalgia, stop expecting a foreign financial rescue, and aggressively build a plan for self-reliance.

Rather than waiting for a bailout or hoping the global powers will change their minds, Brantley’s message to his Caribbean people is simple and urgent: “ the era of the golden passport is dying, and the region must adapt immediately to survive.”

Premier Brantley highlighted exactly how vulnerable the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) has become due to its reliance on selling citizenship. He shared data showing how much these programmes fund local government budgets:

St. Kitts and Nevis: 60% to 70% of annual revenue

Dominica: 40% to 60% of annual revenue

Grenada: 30% to 35% of annual revenue

Saint Lucia: 15% to 25% of annual revenue

Brantley argued that because these critical funds depend entirely on immigration policies made in foreign capitals like Brussels, London, and Washington the region’s political independence is at risk. With western governments shifting their internal politics towards stricter borders and immigrant hostility, Brantley stated that the era of the “golden passports” is permanently coming to an end.

While other regional leaders, such as Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne, have publicly argued that the EU should give financial aid to make up for lost passport revenues, Brantley dismissed the idea that help is on the way.

He pointed out that traditional global powers are increasingly focused on their own domestic problems rather than assisting developing nations abroad. “We cannot rely anymore on the goodwill of the EU and its members to save us,” Brantley wrote. “The EU will demand that OECS countries shut down our CBI industries without offering any alternatives to us; There is no one coming to save us.”

Instead of fighting the new global realities, Premier Brantley outlined a practical roadmap to transition OECS economies before the 2028 deadline:

Energy Independence: Rapidly transition to solar, wind, and geothermal power. This would eliminate costly foreign oil imports, slash local electricity bills, and attract energy-intensive tech industries like data centers.

Food Security: Invest heavily in local agriculture and fisheries. Brantley stated the region must use its fertile land and water to become self-sufficient in chicken, pork, fruits, and vegetables to shield citizens from global inflation.

Reclaim Cruise Value: Harmonise and raise the cruise ship “head tax” across the region. The Caribbean commands 45% of the global cruise market but captures under 15% of the profits.

The Creative Economy: Expand the film, music, and festival sectors. Brantley pointed to Nevis’s successful launch of a local film industry, which brought 14 feature films to the island over the last five years and generated sustainable spin-off jobs.

Special Economic Zones: Build dedicated, tax-friendly hubs to attract global businesses focused on Artificial Intelligence, technology, healthcare, and higher education.

With the clock ticking toward 2028, Brantley concluded that deep economic diversification is no longer an optional concept. For the Caribbean, true sovereignty can no longer be bought from the outside, it must be built from within.