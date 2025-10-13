15-Year-Old Dakira Smith Missing in Grenada, Aunt claims ‘System Failed her’ 

The RGPF reports the disappearance of Smith, a student from Paraclete, St Andrew, who left her home and has not returned.

Grenada: The Royal Grenada Police Force is requesting assistance in locating a15-year-old young teen named Dakira Smith, who has been missing since 10th October 2025 in Grenada.

The RGPF in a public statement released on their social media highlighted that Smith went missing after she left her residence and then never returned back. Smith is a student of Paraclete, St Andrew.

Police authorities have asked for assistance from the public to provide any information related to smith by contacting their nearest police station or by contacting the Criminal Investigation Department at 440-3921, Grenville Police Station at 442 -7224, Police Emergency at 911, or Police Hotline at 444 1958.

According to Smith’s aunt, Dakira’s home and family were investigated and officials concluded to that Smith didn’t ran away as no issue was found inside her home. However, the investigation revealed that Smith may have left the home citing that the system failed her.

As per the aunt, she was molested in her young age and instead of receiving justice and protection she deserved, the person accused was allowed to return to the same community.

“Yes, I will be the biggest advocate for my niece. I will speak up for her when she can’t, and I will never let her be blamed for the trauma she’s been through, the court system failed her, not her family. And while she may be struggling, she is deeply loved, supported, and not alone.” she wrote.

The aunt further cited that she is happy that Dakira’s situation is now out in the public as she had been suffering for too long. She added that Dakira’s situation will help others to speak up freely and shine.

“Most of them are crying out for help, not punishment. They need guidance, counselling, and consistent support, not to be treated like criminals for reacting to the pain and trauma they’ve lived through,” she stated.

