Bahamas records 119 murder cases in 2024, 8% increase in homicide

Bahamas: A total of 119 murder cases recorded in the Bahamas by the end of 2024, revealing a hike of 8% in homicide when compared to the previous year. Many questioned the plannings and strategies of the government in combating the crime cases.

According to reports, the Bahamas recorded 110 murders in 2023, raising concerns for the peaceful environment. The Minister of National Security Marvin Dames outlined the main focus of his team towards combating the crime and said that they have put all efforts into the prevention and intervention programmes to secure the streets of the country.

He noted that the government is planning to adopt a multi-faceted approach to address the social media plaquing the streets which remained unchanged over the years. “We are adopting every measure to plan the security and safety of the citizens of the Bahamas. We have implemented plans in 2010, 2012 and now 2024.”

January 2024 was recorded as the deadliest month for the Bahamas with most murder cases and the final murder case was held on December 31, 2024, one day before the new year. However, the government is not focusing on the numbers, but on their efforts to stop criminal activities across the country.

Marvin emphasized that the government has been working to strengthen their efforts in combating the issue. They are also working to empower the police force, and they are fully equipped with the resources that are necessary to enhance their response to criminal activities.

He noted, “They need manpower, the government is giving them manpower, they need transportation, we are giving them transportation, we look around and we see they are working to enhance the security system in the Bahamas.”

Police Commissioner of the Bahamas also added that they are looking ways to implement new protocols to control the crime. She added, “We intend to bring new ideas and solutions to this fight by including multi-international agencies to enhance their steps.“

Marvin added that there is need for better education and raising of the children so that they can brought up with the mindset of the peaceful environment.