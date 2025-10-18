British Airways flight stranded in Bahamas after passenger dies onboard 

The British Airways flight, arriving from London via Nassau, has been delayed by over three hours before continuing to the Cayman Islands.

Bahamas: A flight of British Airways has been stranded in the Bahamas after a passenger onboard died on October 11, 2025. The flight was scheduled to provide service to Cayman Island, but suddenly a woman fell ill and caused the flight to be stranded at the Lynden Pindling International Airport.

The British Airways flight has been delayed for more than three hours as it provides service from London, then goes to Nassau and then scheduled to provide service to Cayman. In addition to that, a medical team has worked on the passenger for almost an hour after the plane landed. However, after some time, the woman was pronounced dead.

Sarah Dobbyn-Thomsan, a barrister and managing director of a Cayman legal firm added that the aircraft arrived in Cayman close to four hours late. It has created an anxious situation among the passengers.

She noted that they were travelling between London and Cayman over the years, however, the death of a passenger en route is a new experience for her. Thomsan added that due to the incident the plans of the British Airways have been declared a crime scene in the Bahamas.

Thomsan described the situation and noted that the passengers were glad when they finally reached Grand Cayman. She said, “Everyone on the flight looked exhausted. One passenger from France on the flight, which had left Heathrow on 10 Oct., told me it had taken him over two days to get to Cayman.”

She added, the aircraft had been declared a crime scene by Bahamas police after the death and passengers and crew were ordered to remain on board while officers investigated.

Dobbyn-Thomson said, “The flight crew were unable to provide any further information as to how long this would take. “We watched as medics came and went and then Bahamian police officers came and went.”

All the passengers in economy were moved forward to seats in premium economy, business and first-class seats while police examined the cabin.