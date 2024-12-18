WestJet's inaugural nonstop flight from Toronto arrives in Grenada

Written by Amara Campbell

2024-12-18 07:10:41

WestJet connects Grenada with Toronto

Grenada: WestJet has made its inaugural arrival in Grenada from Toronto marking new beginnings for exciting journeys.  

The non stop aviation journey started from Toronto Pearson International Airport at 9:30 AM on 15th December, strengthening Grenada’s global connection.  

The newly launched service from WestJet will operate between Toronto and Grenada, once in a week, on every Sunday. The flight will be in service till 27th April 2025.  

The WestJet flight will take off from Toronto at 9:30 AM to reach Grenada at 3:56 PM. The service will provide a seamless journey to Canadians without the hassle of switching flights.  

In order to mark this grand opening, special celebrations were also held on both the Airports. The airport in Toronto featured a vibrant celebration of Grenada’s rich culture and heritage with live entertainment and performances. 

The ceremony was on Grenada’s side was also enthralling where the representatives of Grenada Tourism Authority welcomed WestJet along with the passengers.  

Authorities present at the event shared their brief remarks noting the importance and benefits of the new service between the two destinations.  

The CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Petra Roach stated, "We are thrilled as  we welcome WestJet's inaugural flight from Toronto to Grenada, a development that underscores strong demand for our beautiful island among Canadians."

She added that the new connection will offer a fantastic opportunity to visitors as they experience Grenada’s natural beauty and culture.  

“We look forward to introducing more Canadians, to Grenada,” CEO Roach added.  

The Chairman of GTA on the other hand stated that the new service is a milestone for Grenada. She added that the new service will strengthen the connections between the two nations as it will open doors for visitors to experience exceptional culinary heritage and get an immersive taste of Grenada.  

“It strengthens our connection with Canada and opens the door for visitors to discover our exceptional culinary heritage, immersive cultural experiences, and pristine beaches,” she said.  

Notably, the seasonal service by WestJet between Grenada and Toronto will be an asset to travelers during the holiday season saving their time to travel and connect between the two countries seamlessly.  

Amara Campbell

