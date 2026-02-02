BLP unveils 2026 Manifesto with focus on child care, jobs and development

The manifesto’s core objective is to build a modern, citizen-centered state that delivers services efficiently and supports economic growth, supported by sector-specific plans announced by the Barbados Labour Party.

Barbados: The Barbados Labour Party launched its “Manifesto 2026” for the upcoming February 11 elections. The manifesto launched under the theme- ”Greater Will Our Nation Grow,” outlined strategic planning and the fourteen flagship initiatives that will govern the country toward its “Mission Transformation.”

The core objective of the manifesto is to create a modern, citizen centered state that is capable of delivering services efficiently and supporting economic growth. To do so, the Barbados Labour Party announced a series of plans and steps for different sectors that are:

Cost of Living

The BLP has announced that they will be taking action for cost of living and outlined that if they come to the office for the third term, then, a new cost of living cash credit of $100 monthly will be provided to:

Pensioners

Welfare Recipients

Persons receiving special needs grants

Direct support for those who need it most.

In addition to that, the pensioners deserve to live with dignity and financial peace of mind. BLP added that they will also increase the Taxable Allowance for Pensioners from $50,000 to $75,000.

Investment in Citizens

BLP has also announced that they are putting more money back into the hands of the people who keep the country moving. According to the manifesto of BLP, they are raising the Compensatory Income Credit (CIC) threshold from $35,000 to $50,000 per year.

What this means for the citizens of Barbados:

If people earn $50,000 or less per year, they will effectively be paying No income tax in Barbados. All the income tax they pay during the year will be returned to them as a credit at the end of the year.

In addition to that, BLP is also putting more money back by strengthening the Reverse Tax Credit (RTC) in two major ways:

For those earning up to $25,000, they are increasing their RTC from $1,300 to $1,700 annually For those earning between $25,000 and $35,000, the eligibility has been expanded. People will now receive a $750 credit in addition to the Compensatory Income Credit they already receive.

Barbados Republic Child Wealth Fund

Through the Barbados Republic Child Wealth Fund, every child born on or after November 30, 2021, will receive a $5,000 birthright investment. The fund will grow over time to help children buy homes, fund their education or handle health emergencies.

Governance and Public Sector

The BLP promises to establish digitising government systems and performance-driven ministers that will work to reduce bureaucracy and mission-based governance. In addition to that, there will be a proper plan to reserve housing lots for public officers and expanded training funds.

The BLP will also work for Digital and AI skills programmes and vehicle-loan expansion, raising pay for public servants.