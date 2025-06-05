Eye of Beryl makes landfall on Carriacou, gusty winds threatening Tobago
2024-07-01 14:19:20
Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended a 17-year title drought by securing their first-ever Indian Premier League victory in the 2025 finals.
Written by Amara Campbell
Published On 2025-06-05 16:33:46
Chris Gayle shows his unwavering support as RCB clinches their historic first IPL title in 2025
Caribbean: Universe Boss and West Indies Cricket Legend Chris Gayle attended the finals of the “Indian Premier League 2025” on June 3rd by wearing RCB’s jersey and turban to support Punjab Kings. His appearance was appreciated by netizens and the audience of the IPL across the cricket world, marking his loyalty towards both the teams as he played for both during his career.
As the grand finale set the stage for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, the former team ended their 17-year-long title drought and secured the first ever IPL title.
Led by Rajat Patidar and Indian legend Virat Kohli, RCB has finally won the league for the first time in the 18th edition, marking an emotional moment for both players who have played for the franchise and the fans who were waiting for so many years.
Chris Gayle played for RCB for a significant part of his career and secured several milestones with his partnerships with Virat Kohli and South African legend AB De Villiers who also played for the franchise. Three of them shared warm hugs and emotional moments during the victory lap after the match. Chris Gayle and AB De Villiers also shared stage with the Virat Kohli by lifting the trophy of the IPL 2025. Chris Gayle expressed delight in supporting both the teams and noted that both teams have played great cricket this season, highlighting their determination for the victory. Notably, Punjab Kings have also never won any IPL title in the last 17 years as they reached the finals of the tournament after 11 years. Netizens lauded their performance for this season and noted that the team will make them win the trophy one day as they are playing great cricket under the leadership of Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer and Australian former cricketer Ricky Ponting.
After the victory, RCB also organized a victory parade in Bengaluru city and fans expressed deep appreciation and happiness over the victory. The fan base of RCB is considered loyal and organic as they were supporting the team for the last 18 years.