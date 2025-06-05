Universe Boss Chris Gayle celebrates RCB’s first-ever victory in IPL finals

Caribbean: Universe Boss and West Indies Cricket Legend Chris Gayle attended the finals of the “Indian Premier League 2025” on June 3rd by wearing RCB’s jersey and turban to support Punjab Kings. His appearance was appreciated by netizens and the audience of the IPL across the cricket world, marking his loyalty towards both the teams as he played for both during his career.

As the grand finale set the stage for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, the former team ended their 17-year-long title drought and secured the first ever IPL title.

Led by Rajat Patidar and Indian legend Virat Kohli, RCB has finally won the league for the first time in the 18th edition, marking an emotional moment for both players who have played for the franchise and the fans who were waiting for so many years.