“Stunning!”: Jonathan Van Ness’ viral Golden Globes look steals the show

Out of all the celebrity looks at the Golden Globes, Jonathan Van Ness attire caught the eyes of the attendees, media and netizens.

The star-studded Golden Globe awards took place in Los Angeles, on Sunday featuring several celebrities who made it to the red carpet in their unique looks. However, Jonathan Van Ness’ look from the event is the one which has been widely lauded as many call it ‘Stunning.’

Jonathan Van Ness, the American hairstylist walked the red carpet in a forest green satin gown. The gown was an off shoulder, mermaid style dress, designed with unique pleats on its bottom.

He left his hair open and accessorized it with a huge ring in his right hand. He posed perfectly against the Golden Globe’s backdrop for the media and shared his pictures on Instagram.

The dress was tailored by Jaime Elyse styled by Alison Brooks and designed by Christian Siriano. He thanked them all in the caption as he wrote, “A night of firsts for me First time at the Golden Globes & first time hosting a red carpet of this magnitude. Thank you @wwd & @amazon for having me. It was such a joy to witness so much artistry. I had so much fun bringing the pre-show to you & will definitely be posting more this week too. And a big congratulations to all of the nominees & winners. You’ve all inspired me so much this last year.”

Jonathan Van Nesse’s look has shaken the internet as his images are going viral on social media. His outfit has been lauded on social media as users call it “Stunning” and “completely nailed it”.

A user on social media named Mary Jane wrote, “They look more fabulous than I ever will in life. I say that with the most love too because I wish I could look this great.”

Amber Lynn wrote, “Jonathan looks absolutely stunning. I absolutely love the show, and he has always been my favorite of the group, such a sweetheart and so caring. I adore him! That green is def your color too! So gorgeous.”

Kim Cox on Facebook wrote, “Jonathan looks great in the dress! The green looks nice on him. I love it when people want to live their best life! Life is too short.”

Rueben Realtor on Instagram wrote, “Your Dress is Gorgeous, but your performance on the carpet was phenomenal.”

Karlam Buckner wrote, “Is this the most gorgeous I have ever seen you? I think so.”

The American hairstylist look is being widely cherished, and he had been immensely snapped by the paparazzi at the event. His look is the most talked about from the event, which attracted him immense stardom.