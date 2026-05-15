Trinidad: 10-year-old girl escapes attempted abduction at Arima home

Police said a 10-year-old girl screamed after an intruder allegedly entered her Malabar home and attempted to grab her, forcing the suspect to flee before residents returned.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 10-year-old girl narrowly escaped an attempted abduction after a man allegedly entered her home in Malabar, Arima, on Tuesday afternoon while she was alone. Police said the child screamed, causing the suspect to flee before nearby residents returned to the house.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Tuesday, May 12, at around 12:45 p.m., when the 10-year-old girl child was alone at her home located at Tirite Lane in Malabar, Arima. Reportedly, moments before the incident, the mother of the child went to a neighbour’s house to pay a visit after locking the front door and leaving her daughter inside alone.

The child was alone in the house, when suddenly a man unlocked the door and entered the house without any permission and after that he allegedly attempted to grab the child. But before he could do anything, the child started screaming, following which he fled the scene and the mother of the child along with her neighbour rushed back to her upon hearing the girls scream.

The teen then told her mother about the incident that an unknown man entered the house and tried to take her away, following which the mother quickly contacted the local authorities. On arrival at the scene, the officers briefly talked to the child who described the suspect as a brown-skinned male with short, messy hair and facial tattoos.

She further told them he was wearing a blue hoodie, a navy-green shirt and black shorts at the time of the incident reacting to which the officers immediately checked the nearby surroundings but found no one.

Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and are actively trying to locate the male suspect. The officers are also urging the residents and local people to stay vigilant and careful.

Authorities further urged the community to come forward if they have any information about the described suspect or about his whereabouts to report officers by simply calling them or by visiting their nearest police station.

Enquiries into the matter are ongoing and further details will be provided when it becomes available.