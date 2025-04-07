Shocking: School girl forcibly fed bleach by fellow students in Guyana

The girl was rushed to the Bess Hospital, West Coast Demerara where she was treated and eventually discharged after given the all clear.

Guyana: The Ministry of Education is investigating a shocking incident that took place at Wakenaam Secondary School in Guyana. As per the reports, a girl was forcibly fed bleach by a gang of girls in the school washroom on Sunday.

According to reports, the group of girls first cornered the girl in the washroom and beat her before holding her tight and pouring bleach into her mouth.

The victim was then immediately rushed to the Bess Hospital, West Coast Demerara, where she was treated and eventually discharged after getting an ‘all clear’ by the doctors. The incident is going under a thorough investigation by the authorities, with the Ministry of Education from Region 3 involved in it.

The authorities at the Ministry of Education have confirmed that the victims are identified, and they are working to ensure that a ‘stern action’ is taken against them. While the authorities are conducting a thorough investigation, netizens are lashing out on social media, emphasizing that a strict action should be taken against the students without considering their age.

Netizens call for stricter action against the alleged girl gang

A user named Oksana Thompson wrote, “Stern action? That's grievous bodily harm or even attempted murder. They should be jailed and face the full consequence of their actions. Bullying is completely unacceptable.”

Another user named Anita Boodram Mandhare wrote, “Are these children or criminals? This is getting out of hand, and little to nothing is being done about it, that's why it keeps escalating and if stringent actions are not taken with utmost urgency, this would get to a state where these bullies can do whatever they want and get away with it. Whatever happens to juvenile detention and suspension. These bullies need to be taught a lesson.”

“These kids should get jail like adults they know well what they are doing. Every day is a fight in school and no one doing nothing to stop it something have to done to These bullies them should have gone by Mohammed to protect him,” Ann Singh, another user wrote.