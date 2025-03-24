Rare Jaguarundi sighting in Guyana: Wild cat spotted swimming across Rupununi River

A boatman captured the video of the Jaguarundi, which swam with confidence, showing no signs of fear.

In a rare sighting, Jaguarundi, a wild cat found in parts of Central and South America was found crossing the Rupununi River in Rewa, Guyana. The animal swam through the waters at a fast pace and immediately ran into the jungles upon getting to the shores.

The video was captured by a boatman who closely shot the animal, while the Jaguarundi did not express any fear and swam with confidence. Sightings of Jaguarundi in Guyana are rare, however most of these wildlife creatures are found in Rewa.

Jaguarundis have a small and narrow head with small and round ears, and an elongated body. The animal has relatively shorter legs, and a long tail. They often resemble Jaguars and is twice the size of a normal cat.

Jaguarundis are not very aggressive animals, however it is advised to keep a safe distance from them as they may attack anyone, if felt insecure. The video of the animal swimming in Guyanese waters went viral on social media and sparked a lot of debate online, where users expressed their different opinions about safety and rare spotting of the animal.

A user named Rosaline Madray wrote, “Amazing filmage although they could have kept a bit farther. What a beautiful animal. And rare. I hope he survives. Sad to see how scared he was.”

Another user wrote, “When I was a child I went on a jungle trail with my dad and we saw a black panther. They are so rare that the zoo have never had one. Proud of the people filming for not harming it.”

“Hey I'm a tour guide and to see such amazing panther suffering for life its my Sympathy is not all animal does be dangerous he/she could be a life saviour, even to Cobra could be your protector but you need to know the benefit how you treat animals," wrote Junny Wilson on Facebook.

"Look at them human jackasses this, the fright they drove into the animal almost caused it to go into a panic mode! Stay back you Crasses and let the animal proceed at its own pace while you can still watch on!,” stated sheikh Abrahim.