Barbados hospital urges families to collect discharged patients amid bed shortage

Barbados: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital is facing a shortage of beds. The officials of the hospital have urged the families to promptly pick up discharged patients. This is mainly due to the increase in demand for emergency care at the hospital.

On Tuesday, 17th March, 2026 a notice was issued mentioning that the reason behind this shortage is due to the delays in collecting patients who have been medically cleared to discharge by their families. This delay is limiting hospital’s ability to admit critically ill cases from the Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department.

A lot of patients remain in hospital beds despite no longer requiring inpatient care. This is due to the inefficiency in arranging the means of transportation or other arrangements not being finalized by the family members. This is a situation the QEH warned is straightforwardly affecting the patient flow.

The statement mentioned, “At the same time, the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department is experiencing increased demand, with a significant number of critically ill patients requiring urgent assessment, treatment and admission.”

QEH has not specifically defined the drivers behind the increase in the number of patients in the recent weeks. However, in the recent weeks a lot of violent incidents have been witnessed across the island which resulted in multiple patients requiring treatment for gunshot and stabbing injuries. Also, such cases demand urgent and recourse intensive care, which the hospital is struggling to help with.

QEH has stressed on the fact that the patients with critical care and life threatening conditions will continue to receive immediate care. However, the hospital has said that the patients with less urgent conditions may experience longer waiting time due to the current demand for emergency and inpatient services.

The officials said that the public members who are unsure about whether their condition requires a visit to the A&E are encouraged to contact the Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS/Help Desk) at 536-4800.

They further mentioned that for non-emergency medical concerns public is encouraged to seek care at the Winston Scott Polyclinic 24 Hour Clinic or consult their private physician where available.

The hospital is constantly making efforts to encourage families and caregivers to collect discharged patients as early as possible once discharge is confirmed.

The QEH apologizes for any inconvenience caused to the public due to the shortage.