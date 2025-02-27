Dominica: Geothermal Power Plant scheduled for completion in Dec 2025

Roseau, Dominica: The Geothermal Power Plant is scheduled for completion in December 2025 as the work is progressing well in Dominica. Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit shed light on the project and noted that the plant is designed to provide clean and renewable energy to the DOMLEC electricity grid.

The geothermal power plant is located in Laudat in the Roseau Valley and the work is progressing at a rapid pace. PM Skerrit shared glimpses of the power plant and said that this is significant for clean energy and resilient goals of Dominica, aiming to the mitigate the footprints of the carbon emission.

The plant will be helpful in providing clean and green energy to the households in Dominica by connecting it with the DOMLEC electricity grid through a new transmission network. It will be helpful in providing lower electricity rates for consumers, enhancing the resources of the country for electricity.

Prime Minister Dr Skerrit said that the work is progressing rapidly on the condensers as it will be helpful in cooling and converting the working fluid vapour back to liquid phase. He said that the geo-thermal power plant will also serve as the Ormat Energy Converters (OECs). PM Skerrit noted, “Work is progressing rapidly on the condensers, which cool and convert the working fluid vapour back to liquid phase as well as the Ormat Energy Converters (OECs).”

He added that these converters will consist of turbines, heat exchangers and electrical generators. These converters will also be helpful in transforming geothermal heat into electricity, enhancing resilience growth of Dominica.

A Geothermal Power Plant is in the pipelines for Dominica as the two of five wells will include a production and re-injection well have already been drilled. The Loubiere to Bagatelle Road Project featured the construction in phases as one of the projects seeing the construction of 10.6 kilometers of road from Loubiere to Grandbay.