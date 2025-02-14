Air Canada and Amerijet make emergency landing at VC Bird International Airport due to mechanical issue

The plane landed at VC Bird at 10:34 pm after covering 20 miles from Antigua and departed at 10:48 pm following an all-clear notice, ending the full emergency.

Antigua and Barbuda: The flight of Air Canada has made safe emergency landing at VC Bird International Airport on Thursday night. Due to mid-flight mechanical problems, the pilots indicated the need to return to Antigua following its departure from the island at 9 pm for Toronto.

The plane landed at 10:34 pm at VC Bird after covering the distance of 20 miles from Antigua and again it departed from the island nation at 10:48 pm after receiving all-clear notice from the authorities. It brought an end to the full emergency which had been declared for the landing.

The flight boarded around 120 passengers who finally gave a sigh of relief and expressed frustration at the management of the airline. As per the reports, the Airbus 319 had a problem with its landing gear, triggering the emergency landing at the airport. It was also outlined that the plane had remained in the air and circled for several minutes jettisoning fuel. It was aimed at making it light enough to land.

An investigation has been launched into the matter as police will probe the matter to find out the reason behind the disruption in the landing of the flight.

Notably, this was the second emergency landing at the VC Bird International Airport in last 12 hours and caused problems for other flights at the airport in Antigua and Barbuda. Earlier, Amerijet cargo plane had made an emergency landing at the airport due to some issues in the aircraft.

The landing was held shortly before 11. Notably, the plane was scheduled to arrive at Miami and departed from St Maarten for the direct service for the cargo import and export. However, suddenly, pilots developed some problem with flaps of the airplane and decided to make an emergency landing.

After that, the emergency landing happened at VC Bird International Airport. Several teams were placed within minutes to prepare for the safe emergency landing at the airport. As per route, four people were on the flight Boeing 767 and no injury has been reported.