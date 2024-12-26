US$3.3M Well Drilling Project to provide 1.5-million-gallon water daily to Nevis

Under the project, the Nevis Island Administration is plans to drill and develop nine wells to enhance the water system nationwide.

Written by Anglina Byron

2024-12-26 13:21:03

Nevis to receive enhanced water supply

Nevis: A USD 3.3 million Well Drilling Project is expected to provide over 1.5 million gallons of water per day to Nevis’s water system. The construction work on the project is progressing rapidly as the drilling on two wells has been completed in the Maddens area. 

Under the project, the Nevis Island Administration is plans to drill and develop nine wells to enhance the water system nationwide. The initiative has been announced by Minister for Water Service, Spencer Brand during the budget address 2024/2025 and called it a “game changer” to resolve the water issues across the country. 

The project is undertaken by Water and Oil Wells Services Limited of Trinidad by collaborating with Nevis Island Administration. 

Two Wells Drilled

As stated, the drilling of two wells has been completed in Nevis, Spencer Brand provided an update on the drilling of two wells at Maddens area. The pump testing, a crucial part to start the operation of the well, has taken place twice at the site. It is expected to generate 125 gallons of water per minute if the pumping occurs at a continuous pace. 

With this, the well will generate around 144,000 gallons of water per day in the area, enhancing the flow of the water across Nevis. 

Spencer Brand noted that the water quality at the wells was at 200 parts per million, which is considered acceptable for drinking. The Nevis Administration is looking for ways to enhance the water generation from those wells and noted that they are aiming to get 100 to 110 gallons of water per minute from the facility in the Maddens area. 

If the pumping test has been completed successfully, the Ministry will connect the facility with the main water system of Nevis to boost the service. Spencer Brand also noted that the well is being constructed using an 8-to-9-inch pump and with further adjustments, the facility will offer greater water to the country. 

Third Well

The third well of the project will commence its drilling in January 2025 in Dasents Estate, marking another significant facility. 

Desalination Plant 

Additionally, the Nevis Island Administration has been working to construct desalination plant in Butlers, St James, aiming to enhance sustainable water solutions. Spencer Brand announced that they have also provided access to fully treated desalinated water to the network of Nevis on December 13, 2024. 

The plant will run with the help of solar energy and is expected to provide 60,000 gallons of water per day. 

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Anglina Byron

Related Articles

Professional gambler shot and killed in San Fernando. Image Credit: Forbes
Trinidad and Tobago

Indian Walk man suffers severe injuries in a targeted shooting

2024-12-26 13:21:03

People-Centered programs cost about a quarter billion dollars yearly: PM Terrance Drew
News

People-Centered programs cost about a quarter billion dollars yearly: PM...

2024-12-26 13:21:03

UK family lost £15,200 cash and valuables in Plymouth robbery. Image Credit: Facebook, Nick Beres NC5
Trinidad and Tobago

UK family losses £15,200 cash and valuables in Plymouth robbery

2024-12-26 13:21:03

Grenada

Grenada: New Swing Sets installed at Green Street Pre-School

2024-12-26 13:21:03

Grenada

Grenada: Carriacou experiences ‘drastic’ surge in butterflies following H...

2024-12-26 13:21:03

Jamaica

Jamaican TikToker in trouble after filming during curfew amid rising crim...

2024-12-26 13:21:03

Saint Kitts and Nevis

SpaceX launch misinterpreted as UFO by locals in St Kitts and Nevis

2024-12-26 13:21:03

Trinidad and Tobago

LIAT 2020 set to begin new service to Trinidad on Dec 19

2024-12-26 13:21:03