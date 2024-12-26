US$3.3M Well Drilling Project to provide 1.5-million-gallon water daily to Nevis

Under the project, the Nevis Island Administration is plans to drill and develop nine wells to enhance the water system nationwide.

Nevis: A USD 3.3 million Well Drilling Project is expected to provide over 1.5 million gallons of water per day to Nevis’s water system. The construction work on the project is progressing rapidly as the drilling on two wells has been completed in the Maddens area.

Under the project, the Nevis Island Administration is plans to drill and develop nine wells to enhance the water system nationwide. The initiative has been announced by Minister for Water Service, Spencer Brand during the budget address 2024/2025 and called it a “game changer” to resolve the water issues across the country.

The project is undertaken by Water and Oil Wells Services Limited of Trinidad by collaborating with Nevis Island Administration.

Two Wells Drilled

As stated, the drilling of two wells has been completed in Nevis, Spencer Brand provided an update on the drilling of two wells at Maddens area. The pump testing, a crucial part to start the operation of the well, has taken place twice at the site. It is expected to generate 125 gallons of water per minute if the pumping occurs at a continuous pace.

With this, the well will generate around 144,000 gallons of water per day in the area, enhancing the flow of the water across Nevis.

Spencer Brand noted that the water quality at the wells was at 200 parts per million, which is considered acceptable for drinking. The Nevis Administration is looking for ways to enhance the water generation from those wells and noted that they are aiming to get 100 to 110 gallons of water per minute from the facility in the Maddens area.

If the pumping test has been completed successfully, the Ministry will connect the facility with the main water system of Nevis to boost the service. Spencer Brand also noted that the well is being constructed using an 8-to-9-inch pump and with further adjustments, the facility will offer greater water to the country.

Third Well

The third well of the project will commence its drilling in January 2025 in Dasents Estate, marking another significant facility.

Desalination Plant

Additionally, the Nevis Island Administration has been working to construct desalination plant in Butlers, St James, aiming to enhance sustainable water solutions. Spencer Brand announced that they have also provided access to fully treated desalinated water to the network of Nevis on December 13, 2024.

The plant will run with the help of solar energy and is expected to provide 60,000 gallons of water per day.