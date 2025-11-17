Bangladesh’s PM Sheikh Hasina sentenced to Death for crime against humanity 

These charges were lead against her over the deadly crackdown on a student led uprising last year which caused widespread protests across the nation.

Bangladesh’s deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to death for crimes against humanity at a court in Dhaka today.

These charges were lead against her over the deadly crackdown on a student led uprising last year which caused widespread protests across the nation. The order was announced by a three-judge bench of the country’s international crimes tribunal, who convicted Hasina of crimes including incitement, orders to kill, and inaction to prevent atrocities.

This was carried out as she oversaw a crackdown on antigovernmental protestors last year. Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder who read the verdict to the court said the "accused prime minister committed crimes against humanity by her order to use drones, helicopters and lethal weapons.”

Hasina however pleaded not guilty to the charges alleging that the tribunal was a ‘politically motivated charade.”

According to the tribunal which lasted for months, Hasina has been sentenced in abstentia. She fled her nation in August last year after widespread protests broke out in the country and have been living under protection in her neighbour country, India.

As Hasina has been announced to sentence to death by the authorities, social media has erupted stating their opinions and views.

A user named Mezbah Uddin wrote, “Sin doesn’t even spare one’s own father. No one has ever escaped after committing injustice. This verdict has brought peace to the minds of the people. It has fulfilled the aspirations of 160 million people.”

Another user named Al Rashed wrote, “When a ruler or individual commits crimes against humanity against their own people, it is not just the law that is broken generations’ dreams, security, and trust are shattered. Justice is not revenge—justice is the voice of the silent, whose words no one wanted to hear.”

However, Hasina’s supporters have come to her support, demanding her release, “Sheikh Hasina is an honest and idealistic leader. I will not accept or reject illegal judgment. I want Sheikh Hasina's release.”

“This judgment is a pre-determined judgment of the Kangaroo Court. Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina's supporters and Awami League activists are not upset by this verdict.,” wrote another user on Facebook.