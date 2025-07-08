BREAKING: American Tourist Travis Wyant goes missing in Saint Lucia

Wyant was last seen around 6:00 pm on Sunday, June 6th, leaving his room at Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa in Rodney Bay.

Saint Lucia: An American tourist has been reported missing in Saint Lucia. Travis Wyant who was scheduled to take his scheduled flight back home, failed to return to his hotel and make a check out.

As per reports, Travis Wyant was last seen on Sunday June 6th at approximately 6:00 pm leaving his room at Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa in Rodney Bay. He was notably due to depart the island on Monday, July 7, but did not check out the hotel or arrive at the airport.

Immediately after an investigation was launched to find him, however authorities have failed to make a discovery, while the case is being treated with precision. The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, who is handling the case said that they are reviewing the hotel security footage and conducting interviews with the family and those residing in the area to fetch details regarding the disappearance.

Wyant’s family has also expressed a deep concern in relation to the incident and is urging locals to confront authorities if they have information available in hand. The US embassy is also actively co-ordinating with Saint Lucia’s authorities to find out more details related to the incident and get to the missing man.

Travis Wyant is being described as white male with short and light brown to blonde hair. He has a fair skin tone with small eyes and thin lips.

