Bahamas records 142 new HIV cases, sees 9% decline in Infections

Health officials said more than 60% of new HIV cases were among men, with the highest infection rate recorded in people aged 30 to 39 as authorities continue to analyse the trend.

The Bahamas: One hundred and forty two new cases of HIV infection have been reported last year in the Bahamas which records a 9% decrease in the cases from the previous year. More than 60% cases are recorded to be men and the highest infection rate is in people aged 30 to 39. According to the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Diseases Programme Director Dr Nikia Forbes, the virus represents about 1.1% of the population.

156 cases were diagnosed in the year 2024 which went down to 142 in 2025 showing a 9% decrease. Despite the decrease in the previous year, this record is still higher than the infection rate of 130 cases in 2023.

Speaking during the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ annual Regional Testing Day event at RM Bailey Park, Dr. Forbes said that the Bahamas currently have 144 cases out of which 142 were reported in 2025. She added that the officials have been monitoring the trends from the beginning of the epidemic.

She noted that the new HIV infections have fallen sharply since the height of the epidemic, when the country recorded hundreds of newly reported cases in the past years. She also assured that the health officials are analysing why men and people in that age group make the biggest share of the newly reported cases. This data can reflect changes in health-seeking behaviour, delayed testing or risk behaviour.

She mentioned that the differences in trends may be occurring because of health-seeking behaviour and because women tend to access healthcare more frequently for check-ups even with no symptoms. And men that were not getting regular checkups might be presenting with symptoms now. They might be infected for a while but got tested after experiencing symptoms.

Another factor that the officials are now looking at is risk behaviour, she said that the health officials are now closely analysing all the factors that are contributing to the new cases and increasing risk in men and people aged 30-39 years.

Dr. Forbes said that 96% of people living with HIV in The Bahamas know their status. 81% of the infected population are receiving treatment, while 98% of those on medication have achieved an undetectable viral load. This is known as the gold standard of HIV care.

This year’s Regional Testing Day event covered screenings for chronic non-communicable diseases in partnership with other Ministry of Health units.