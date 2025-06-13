Grenada: Top Boca Road gets major upgrade after 40 years of safety concerns

The project aims to fix a difficult-to-access, narrow roadway corner that has long posed risks to both vehicles and pedestrians.

Grenada: The Member of Parliament for St George, Ron Redhead has announced the commencement of a significant rehabilitation project in Top Boca area focused on enhancing road safety and improving the overall commutation for both vehicles and pedestrians.

The project will specifically target a difficult to access and narrow corner part of the roadway which has been imposing several challenges for the commuters over decades. This longstanding issue has not just affected vehicles to commute but pedestrians as well, to which it has been cited as a high-risk zone, especially during inclement weather.

“For more than forty years, this area has been recognised in Top Boca as a challenging corner for both vehicles and pedestrians. Today, I am thrilled to announce the commencement of a project that will widen this corner, making it safer and more accessible for everyone,” MP Ron Redhead highlighted.

This new project will not just focus on widening the roads but will also focus on meeting safety standards. It is expected that the new project will have an enhanced drainage system as well which will significantly help in managing the road conditions during inclement weather conditions.

This project is notably of significant importance as the residents in the Boca has been waiting for this development for more than forty years.

Sinkholes to be repaired across St Pauls

MP Ron Redhead has also announced that the sinkholes travelling up to St Pauls are also to be set under a repair work by the Government of Grenada. He emphasized that this problem will be resolved for both, the St George Southeast constituency and the St George Northeast Constituency.

Redhead emphasized that the problems in sinkholes was inherited many years ago and required an urgent repair. The repair of the sinkholes will notably be of significant help to both the people of Grenada specifically during the hurricane season when roads are blocked with rainwater.