Art Week 2025 returns to Antigua and Barbuda

The Arts and Cultural Village will showcase 15 artists and artisans offering confectionery, wire-bending, and costume-building workshops.

Antigua and Barbuda: Art Week 2025 has returned to Antigua and Barbuda as the calendar of events has been announced. The events will commence on November 26, 2025 and will run through December 2, 2025 with creative exhibitions, live art pop-ups, interactive workshops, artisan showcases and cultural experiences.

The calendar of event will include:

November 26, 2025 will begin with Working with Watercolours where there will be a demonstration by Artist Gilly Gobinet from 9:00 am to 9:30 am. The entry will be free, however, participants will require reservations beforehand.

From November 26, 2025 to December 6, 2025: Antigua and Barbuda will host Art in the Quay with Studio Exhibitions. It will feature work of professional, hobby, and late artists at Redcliffe Quay and the entry will be free.

On the other hand, the Arts and Cultural Village will feature 15 artists and artisans with confectionery, wire bending and costume-building workshops. It will be held at Julees Restaurant and there will be free entry. The Art Week will also feature Open Studios and Art Galleries.

From November 27 to December 6, 2025: Antigua and Barbuda will host Expressions of Art and Fashion Exhibition at VC Bird International Airport. On November 27, 2025, there will be rising stars of art where the winners of the student-art competition will be revealed from 9:00 am to 10:00 am and the entry will be free.

Another event of the day will be Vernacular which is an opening of Visual Art Exhibition featuring Mark Brown and the Fine Arts and Creative Studies. It will feature students of Antigua and Barbuda College of Advanced Studies from 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm and the entry is free.

Art Talk will also be held in Antigua and Barbuda under the theme- “The Future of Caribbean Creativity, “at 8:30 pm.

On November 28, 2025: Mandalas and Mojitos will be held at Sip and Paint by artist Kelly Hull from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm.