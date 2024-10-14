St Kitts and Nevis: Citizens gather to discuss crime in conversations at Bronte Welsh School

The conversations were part of the 90-day campaign against violence and crime- a project launched by the government to promote the non-violent culture across St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: Citizens Security Community Conversations continue across St Kitts and Nevis as the citizens have been gathered at the Bronte Welsh Primary School on Wednesday evening. The discussions focused on the strategic measures that could be helpful in promoting a peaceful environment and mitigating criminal activities.

The conversations were part of the 90-day campaign against violence and crime- a project launched by the government to promote the non-violent culture across St Kitts and Nevis. Productive discussion featured during the talks where citizens gathered to share their ideas about enhancing a peaceful mindset.

The event was organized by the Citizen Security Secretariat under the patronage of the government of St Kitts and Nevis. The consultations are being hosted across the country as part of the campaign that is targeting ordinary citizens and residents.

The consultations allowed the people of St Kitts and Nevis to give their feedback, thoughts and ideas on the issue of crime and violence. A diverse cross-section of society took part in the consultations, featuring the outlining of the key initiative against violent situations.

Earlier, the conversations were held at St Peter’s, where citizens are encouraged to promote a peaceful lifestyle and join these consultations for their own safety and security. The plans are also discussed to counter the gun violence and implement long-term measures to deal with these situations.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew shared glimpses and noted that the campaign is aimed at promoting a holistic approach against violence and crime. He called it a disease and a health issue that must be treated with effective long-term actions.

The 90-day campaign featured a series of National Consultations and other conversations that will encourage the citizens to take an active role in the fight against these situations. The task force was also established by the government to address these social programs and implement proactive policies.