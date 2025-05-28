Nevis Mango Festival 2025: Full schedule of events

PM Terrance Drew encourages students for new school term
This year’s Nevis Mango Festival will kick off with a panel discussion led by Chef Bryant on opening day at 10:45 pm.
Written by Amara Campbell
Published On 2025-05-28 10:06:59
Nevis Mango Festival 2025
Nevis: The authorities have announced the complete official calendar for the upcoming Nevis Mango Festival scheduled for July 3rd to 6th. The event which honours the wide variety of mangoes grown in the country is one of the much awaited and celebrated festival.
The event this year will start with a panel discussion led by Chef Bryant on the opening day at around 10:45pm. The session will continue till 12:45 pm. The three day event will be an exciting display of 44 different varieties of mangoes served at special counters raw, or in the form of cocktails and scrumptious meals.
Chef Bryant’s presence at the event is one of the most anticipated as he is named as the headline chef for this year's festival. He is known for his contributions to the culinary world and promoting healthy and sustainable cooking practices.
According to the schedule shared by the authorities, the event will have special classes from Chef Bryant, who will also conduct several activities to entertain the guests and promote active participation. The complete schedule of the event is as follows;
Thursday, July 3 – Opening Day
Friday, July 4 – Mango Mania
Saturday, July 5 – Flavours of the Mango
Sunday, July 6 – For the Love of Mangoes