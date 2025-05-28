Nevis Mango Festival 2025: Full schedule of events

This year’s Nevis Mango Festival will kick off with a panel discussion led by Chef Bryant on opening day at 10:45 pm.

Nevis: The authorities have announced the complete official calendar for the upcoming Nevis Mango Festival scheduled for July 3rd to 6th. The event which honours the wide variety of mangoes grown in the country is one of the much awaited and celebrated festival.

The event this year will start with a panel discussion led by Chef Bryant on the opening day at around 10:45pm. The session will continue till 12:45 pm. The three day event will be an exciting display of 44 different varieties of mangoes served at special counters raw, or in the form of cocktails and scrumptious meals.

Chef Bryant’s presence at the event is one of the most anticipated as he is named as the headline chef for this year's festival. He is known for his contributions to the culinary world and promoting healthy and sustainable cooking practices.

According to the schedule shared by the authorities, the event will have special classes from Chef Bryant, who will also conduct several activities to entertain the guests and promote active participation. The complete schedule of the event is as follows;

Mango Festival 2025 – Event Schedule

Thursday, July 3 – Opening Day

10:45 AM – 12:45 PM – Panel Discussion led by Chef Bryant

Friday, July 4 – Mango Mania

11:00 AM – Masterclass

Hosted by Chef Bryant Terry

Hosted by Chef Bryant Terry

Mixologist Competition · Mango Stoning Competition · Mango Eating Competition · Mango Tug-of-War · Mango Tasting

6:00 PM – Pinney's Beach Bar Crawl

Participating Bars: Sunshine’s · Weekendz · Turtle Time · Chill · Zanzi · Rock On Come Inn · The Cabana at Lime

Saturday, July 5 – Flavours of the Mango

11:30 AM – Passport Food Tour

Participating Restaurants: Pas Bar · H & M Seafood · Carbo’s · On the Rocks · Heritage Cafe · Big 6 Flavours · Rosie’s Patties

7:00 PM – Supper Club at Golden Rock

Hosted by Chef Bryant Terry & Local Chefs

Curated Menu with Plant-Based and Meat Options · Intimate Three-Course Dining Experience

Sunday, July 6 – For the Love of Mangoes