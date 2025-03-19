No Trace of Sudiksha Konanki: Parents urge officials to confirm her ‘Dead’

Subbarayudu and Sreedevi Konanki are not for questioning the story of Joshua Riibe, who is a 22-year-old man from Iowa, and the last person to see Sudiksha alive.

Notably, Sudiksha Konanki’s parents asked the authorities on Monday to announce her dead as she has been missing for days, and the investigations haven’t revealed her whereabouts yet.

This statement by Sudiksha's parents comes days after hefty research was carried by officials across Dominican Republic, USA and India. His father Subbarayudu previously claimed that a thorough investigation should be conducted in all sorts of possibilities.

While the parents have asked that she should be announced dead, authorities have made no clear statement over it yet. Sudiksha Konanki is suspected to be died out of drowning in the ocean, as being carried away by the tide.

According to the interrogations performed by the authorities, Joshua Riibe stated that he spent the last moments with Sudiksha in a beach cuddling and kissing each other. They both were spending quality time together, while their friends left for the hotel. Riibe described that, while they were spending quality time together, a huge tide approached them sweeping both of them out of water.

While Riibe successfully made to the shore, Sudiksha was left behind, but he pulled him out of water. He then said that while safeguarding her to the shore, he swallowed sea water, and then he spit out and ultimately fainted on the beach. Riibe emphasized that before passing out he last saw Sudiksha coming to her lounge chair from the beach.

After waking up hours after passing out on beach, Riibe said he left to the hotel alone. Following these statements made by Riibe, he was being kept by the authorities under watch and his passport has been seized.

Sudiksha Konanki’s missing case, has been one of the most searched news over the past few days with worldwide media and audience regularly following the case to find out any new revelations which could conclude the case. However, no exact confirmation has yet been made over it.