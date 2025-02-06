Attorney General Garth Wilkin elected as Vice Chair of UN Committee to draft Tax Cooperation

St Kitts and Nevis: Attorney General Garth Wilkin has been elected as the Vice Chair on the United Nations Intergovernmental Negotiations Committee on February 3, 2025. He will represent St Kitts and Nevis and participate in the committee to draft the UN Framework Convention on International Tax Cooperation.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew extended congratulations to Attorney Wilkin for getting a chance to represent St Kitts and Nevis on the global stage. He said that this will enhance the presence of the country on such significant diplomatic and global tasks that are crucial to chart the foundation of constructive tax cooperation.

PM Drew lauds Garth Wilkin's tremendous achievement

PM Drew referred to it as a “tremendous achievement” for the foreign service and the overall development of St Kitts and Nevis. He said that the contribution of the country in the permanent mission of the United Nations is a positive signal for the Federation’s overall growth and progress on the global stage.

He extended greetings to AG, the Foreign Service and the entire staff of the Permanent Mission of St Kitts and Nevis to the UN and said that the entire nation is thankful for their excellent service. He also wished them all success as it is the chance to serve the United Nation and the entire world as a whole.

Garth Wilkin highlights St Kitts and Nevis' agenda to become world’s first sustainable island state

Attorey General Garth Wilkin added that St Kitts and Nevis is on its agenda of becoming world’s first sustainable island state by the year of 2040. He said that they are working to form a unilateral approach that can help in promoting socio-economic growth, enhancing their development and diplomatic partners across the globe.

He noted that they are working hard to represent St Kitts and Nevis on the crucial stage which is significant for enhancing the presence of the country on the global stage. They are aiming to develop a framework that is crucial and significant for more effective international tax cooperation.