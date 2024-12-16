“It’s Sad”: Dr Denzil Douglas condoles DJ Woody’s son Kevon’s Death

Written by Anglina Byron

2024-12-16 13:40:34

St Kitts and Nevis: Dr Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis extended condolences to DJ Woody as his son Kevon passed away on Sunday morning. He called it sad and noted that they can imagine the pain and grief of the family. 

Notably, Kevon underwent the life-saving surgery after suffering a broken neck as his treatment was supported by Children’s Medical Fund, an initiative for the treatment of the children on the foreign lands started by the government of St Kitts and Nevis. 

Minister Dr Douglas added that the Christmas festivities are supposed to bring joy and happiness on the faces of the people, but this year, it doesn’t feel like celebrating due to such incident. He noted that the festival is the part of the year that creates memories, but this is not how they wanted to remember Christmas. 

Young Kevon Woody of Nevis died on Sunday as he was battling with his previous neck injury and noted that he bravely fought till end. Minister Douglas added that he lost the battle due to the unfortunate incident that occurred at sea earlier this year. 

Minister Douglas urged the general public to extend condolences to the families as they rallied and prayed for his speedy recovery. He extended gratitude to the families who prayed for his recovery and added that this is heart-wrenching for the entire nation.  

He extended his heartfelt condolences to his parents, families, the community, school mates and friends and noted that time is tough for them as they lost their child. Dr Douglas prayed for strength and courage for his father and other family members during this difficult time. 

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also extended condolences to the families and friends and talked to DJ Woody, father of Kevon. He noted that the time is quite tough for them and urged the citizens to support those grieving this profound loss. 

