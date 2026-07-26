St. Kitts and Nevis Reports 10% Drop in Major Crime During First Half of 2026

Police attributed the decline to intelligence-led policing, stronger cooperation among law enforcement agencies, increased patrols and continued public support, as several categories of crime recorded notable reductions.

St. Kitts and Nevis has reported a decline in major crime, according to the latest figures shared by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew on Saturday, July 25. The statistics show that major offences fell by 10% compared with the same period last year. Robberies and firearm and ammunition offences each declined by 53%, while drug-related offences dropped by 13%. Malicious damage offences fell by 30%, and breaking offences declined by 19%.

The country has recorded 526 major offences in the first half of the year, from January to June 2026. In the same time period in 2025, 587 cases were recorded. 10% decline can be seen in reported offences.

Police Commissioner James Sutton said this is the result of the combined efforts by many law enforcing agencies of the country. These efforts include the dedication of police officers, intelligence-led policing, stronger cooperation among law enforcement agencies, increased patrols, and continued support from citizens.

PM Dr. Drew thanked the citizens of the country for continuously helping in creating a safer and more secure environment across the communities.

He said that the country has a meaningful approach to crime and violence. The country sees crime and violence as a public health issue and follows the principle of “all hands on deck”. This has significantly helped in reducing the crime rates in the country.

Dr. Drew also thanked churches, schools, families, communities, law enforcement agencies, social partners, and all the citizens. He said that this has been made possible with their combined efforts.

The Prime Minister also expressed his gratefulness towards Commissioner Sutton and members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force. Commander Sutton and the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence force, along with other agencies and individuals that are contributing to public safety across the Federation were also mentioned in his post.

The latest statistics highlight the sustained positive trend for St. Kitts and Nevis. Crime rates have declined significantly with continuous efforts. The improvements underscores the efforts of the government to make the Federation safer for the citizens and the visitors alike.