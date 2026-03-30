Antigua and Barbuda to dissolve Parliament on April 1 ahead of Snap Elections

Prime Minister Gaston Browne says elections could be held between April 22 and 30 as voters are urged to validate ID cards ahead of the polls.

Antigua and Barbuda: The parliament in Antigua and Barbuda is set to be dissolved on April 1, 2026 to contest the snap general elections. The government will contest the polls three years prior to the due date which is scheduled for 2028 as Prime Minister Gaston Browne indicated the polls could be held between April 22 and 30, 2026.

He will ask the Governor General to issue the Writ of Election on April 1 or within a week of that date. PM Browne added that they would have dissolved the parliament on March 27, 2026 when he announced, but he wanted to give the main opposition (United Progressive Party, UPP) a few more days to get a full slate and their house in order.

PM Browne added that the letter will therefore be written to the Governor General next week regarding the date for the issuance of the Writ, nomination day and the date for the General Election.

According to the constitution, there must be a minimum of 21 days notice for a general election in Antigua and Barbuda. PM Browne noted, “I did indicate that one can speculate that the elections will be held between April 22 to 30, 2026.”

He further noticed that the slight adjustments could be made depending on timing and the Easter Period.

In addition to that, PM Browne added that he also issued a strong appeal to voters to ensure their identification cards are validated ahead of the polls. PM Browne warned that delays could leave some electors unable to vote.

“I want to encourage all electors who have not had their cards revalidated or validated that they do so, especially within the next two weeks,” Gaston Browne said.

He cautioned that processing capacity is limited and a last-minute rush could result in people being “inadvertently disenfranchised.”

While describing the opposition as “divided and unprepared,” Browne warned his supporters not to take the outcome for granted, recalling that low turnout in past elections nearly cost his party.