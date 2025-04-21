Day 2 CARIFTA Results: Dominica and U.S. Virgin Islands celebrate first Gold Medals

The Day 2 notably turned fruitful for Cayman Islands as well as its position surged from 10th with 1 gold, to fourth with 2 golds and 1 bronze.

Written by Amara Campbell

2025-04-21 14:05:05

The action packed CARIFTA games are going on full grace across Trinidad and Tobago and the second day of the athletic event turned highly successful for many countries including Dominica, and US Virgin Islands which secured their first medal on Day. Still after the fourth session of the competition, the top three countries continue to dominate the charts and uphold their positions.  

The Day 2 notably turned fruitful for Cayman Islands as well as its position surged from 10th with 1 gold, to fourth with 2 golds and 1 bronze. However, the Day 2 of the event was not abundant for St Kitts and Nevis as the country downgraded to two positions. On the other hand, Guadeloupe and Curacao swapped position and remained at the 17th and 18th position respectively.  

CARIFTA 2025 Medal Table for Day 2 

  1. Jamaica: 17 Gold, 12 Silver, 14 Bronze – 43 Total 
  2. Bahamas: 10 Gold, 10 Silver, 3 Bronze – 23 Total 
  3. Trinidad and Tobago: 7 Gold, 5 Silver, 6 Bronze – 18 Total 
  4. Cayman Islands: 2 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze – 3 Total 
  5. Grenada: 1 Gold, 5 Silver, 4 Bronze – 10 Total 
  6. Guyana: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze – 4 Total 
  7. Antigua and Barbuda: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze – 3 Total 
  8. St Lucia: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze – 3 Total 
  9. U.S. Virgin Islands: 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 0 Bronze – 1 Total 
  10. Dominica: 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 0 Bronze – 1 Total 
  11. Barbados: 0 Gold, 3 Silver, 3 Bronze – 6 Total 
  12. Aruba: 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze – 1 Total 
  13. Bermuda: 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze – 1 Total 
  14. British Virgin Islands: 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze – 1 Total 
  15. Haiti: 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze – 1 Total 
  16. St Kitts and Nevis: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 3 Bronze – 3 Total 
  17. Guadeloupe: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 2 Bronze – 2 Total 
  18. Curacao: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze – 1 Total 
  19. French Guyana: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze – 1 Total 

The day two of the event was also special for Grenada, as the country’s D’Angela Brown showcased a commendable performance in the Under-20 800m race finals for which are yet to take place today. A video of D’Angela’s coach is also getting viral on social media where he was seen cheering for the athlete.  

The day 2 of the CARIFTA athletics brough abundance for Jamaica as the nation secured more than double the medal count from his day1. Apart from Jamaica, Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago also showed a stellar and outstanding performance and earned the most medals. 

While the event’s Day 2 was extremely successful, the final medal count is yet to take place, and the final leader is yet to be announced with the end of Day 3. As per the current data, it is expected that Jamaica will top the chart this year and continues to pull their legacy in CARIFTA games.

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Amara Campbell

Related Articles

Reality Boat Completely Destroyed by Hurricane Beryl in Grenada, Fisherfolks looking ways of rebuilding
News

Reality Boat Completely Destroyed by Hurricane Beryl in Grenada, Fisherfo...

2025-04-21 14:05:05

Port of Spain: Fatal shooting resulted in murder of a man.
Trinidad and Tobago

Port of Spain: Fatal shooting resulted in murder of a man

2025-04-21 14:05:05

Flights operations for Trinidad and Tobago suspended due to bush fire at airport
News

Flights operations for Trinidad and Tobago suspended due to bush fire at...

2025-04-21 14:05:05

Spanish Town Detectives are probing shooting against a man.
News

Guyana: Female cop brutally assaulted by her boyfriend, suffers miscarria...

2025-04-21 14:05:05

Saint Kitts and Nevis

PM Drew boosts ties with Southern University, secures scholarship for peo...

2025-04-21 14:05:05

Caribbean

CPL 2024: Guyana Amazon Warriors wins second qualifier, set to face Kings...

2025-04-21 14:05:05

West Indies

Stafanie Taylor scores 1000 runs for West Indies in ICC Women’s T20 World...

2025-04-21 14:05:05

Dominica

Dominica to honour Indian PM Narendra Modi with Award of Honour

2025-04-21 14:05:05