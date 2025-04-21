Day 2 CARIFTA Results: Dominica and U.S. Virgin Islands celebrate first Gold Medals

The Day 2 notably turned fruitful for Cayman Islands as well as its position surged from 10th with 1 gold, to fourth with 2 golds and 1 bronze.

The action packed CARIFTA games are going on full grace across Trinidad and Tobago and the second day of the athletic event turned highly successful for many countries including Dominica, and US Virgin Islands which secured their first medal on Day. Still after the fourth session of the competition, the top three countries continue to dominate the charts and uphold their positions.

The Day 2 notably turned fruitful for Cayman Islands as well as its position surged from 10th with 1 gold, to fourth with 2 golds and 1 bronze. However, the Day 2 of the event was not abundant for St Kitts and Nevis as the country downgraded to two positions. On the other hand, Guadeloupe and Curacao swapped position and remained at the 17th and 18th position respectively.

CARIFTA 2025 Medal Table for Day 2

Jamaica: 17 Gold, 12 Silver, 14 Bronze – 43 Total Bahamas: 10 Gold, 10 Silver, 3 Bronze – 23 Total Trinidad and Tobago: 7 Gold, 5 Silver, 6 Bronze – 18 Total Cayman Islands: 2 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze – 3 Total Grenada: 1 Gold, 5 Silver, 4 Bronze – 10 Total Guyana: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze – 4 Total Antigua and Barbuda: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze – 3 Total St Lucia: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze – 3 Total U.S. Virgin Islands: 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 0 Bronze – 1 Total Dominica: 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 0 Bronze – 1 Total Barbados: 0 Gold, 3 Silver, 3 Bronze – 6 Total Aruba: 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze – 1 Total Bermuda: 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze – 1 Total British Virgin Islands: 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze – 1 Total Haiti: 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze – 1 Total St Kitts and Nevis: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 3 Bronze – 3 Total Guadeloupe: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 2 Bronze – 2 Total Curacao: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze – 1 Total French Guyana: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze – 1 Total

The day two of the event was also special for Grenada, as the country’s D’Angela Brown showcased a commendable performance in the Under-20 800m race finals for which are yet to take place today. A video of D’Angela’s coach is also getting viral on social media where he was seen cheering for the athlete.

The day 2 of the CARIFTA athletics brough abundance for Jamaica as the nation secured more than double the medal count from his day1. Apart from Jamaica, Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago also showed a stellar and outstanding performance and earned the most medals.

While the event’s Day 2 was extremely successful, the final medal count is yet to take place, and the final leader is yet to be announced with the end of Day 3. As per the current data, it is expected that Jamaica will top the chart this year and continues to pull their legacy in CARIFTA games.