Virgin Atlantic returns as Airline Partner for 2026 Antigua Sailing Week

Virgin Atlantic returns as official airline partner for Antigua Sailing Week 2026, boosting international participation and tourism on the island.

The 2026 edition of Antigua Sailing Week welcomed their old airline partners again this year for the (ASW) event the Virgin Atlantic Airline. The information regarding the partnership was released by both the organizations together on 24 February 2026.

The airlines officially returned as the transatlantic airline sponsor for the Antigua Sailing week event. The Antigua recognised regatta event takes place from April 22 to 26, 2026 and at English Harbour and Falmouth Harbour on the South Coast of Antigua.

The event Organisers mentioned that with the renewed partnership of the airline and Antigua Sailing week will help in making Antigua island as a premier global sailing destination.

After the 1 year (2025) gap in collaboration with Antigua Sailing week, this year’s official return of Virgin Atlantic will revive the confidence in the Antigua Sailing Week event and also in the island’s tourism.

Notably, this year the Virgin Atlantic airline came up with a positive change of fares for travellers, for those who will travel from the United Kingdom to Antigua. They even provide more accessible travel options to crew members, charter groups, and spectators.

Additionally, for Antigua Sailing week event the United Kingdom is one of the strongest and main sources of markets. In the event annually hundreds of sailors and supporters participate and become a part of the island’s most high-energy racing and vibrant shoreside festivities.

This year Antigua Sailing week can see numbers of travellers from all over the world because of the direct London-Antigua route as it had played a critical role in maintaining connection for many years.

The Regatta Logistic and Marketing Manager of Antigua Sailing Week, Rana-Jamila Lewis welcomed the new development and mentioned that this partnership will become an important step in strengthening international participation.

She even says that with the involvement of Virgin Atlantic’s airline in the Antigua Sailing Week, the airline's presence enhances the event’s image but also makes Antigua’s reputation as a world-class sailing and tourism island.

Also she said that she has expectation from United Kingdom and European Competitors airlines to gave strong turnout of tourists which will help in making outstanding 2026 edition of Antigua Sailing Week.

Sean Edwards, Country Manager of Caribbean Virgin Atlantic mentioned that the airline is proud to renew their partnership with Antigua Sailing Week. He also expressed his enthusiasm in welcoming the sailors and supporters who will travel to become a part of the Caribbean’s region, one of the most celebrated regattas.