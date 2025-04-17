Thea Lafond officially receives certificate of land for plot in Warner from Minister Melissa Skerrit

Dominica: The Minister of Housing and first lady of Dominica, Melissa Poponne Skerrit officially handed over the certificate of title for a plot in Warner to Olympic champion, Thea Lafond Gadson. The plot was promised by the authorities, after Thea Lafond made a return to the island with a gold medal from the Paris Olympics.

The Minister of Housing handed over this certificate to Thea Lafond in her office and expressed her delight through a official social media post. Minister Melissa Skerrit, while expressing her delight stated, “Such a pleasure to officially handover the certificate of title to Thea LaFond Gadson for the gorgeous plot in Warner with stunning ocean and mountain views awarded to her based on her gold medal win in the 2024 Olympics.”

The piece of land offered to Thea Lafond measures approximately 7459 square feet and is set against a beautiful location surrounded by mountains and spectacular views of the sea.

Thea Lafond notably received a special welcome with grand celebrations when she returned to Dominica following his historic win in the Paris Olympics. She participated in the Women’s triple jump category and competed against Jamaica’s Shanieka Rickets and Jasmine Moore of USA and created history.

Thea’s victory was much celebrated as it marked Dominica’s first gold in the Paris Olympics. The celebrations included a motorcade, a celebration rally, and a special dedicated celebratory night.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit also personally called the athlete upon her victory and congratulated her for achievement. During the celebrations the Prime Minister extended several other awards and recognitions to the athlete.

The athlete has been honoured as the ambassador of international sports, a cash prize of $400, 000 and diplomatic passports for her and her husband. The Prime Minister also titled her as the “Golden Girl” and awarded her with The Dominica Award. A track and field complex was also announced under her name, construction of which is yet to be started.