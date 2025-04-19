Julien Alfred sets world record with stunning 21.88s finish at Tom Jones Invitational

Julien Alfred’s performances on international stages continue to inspire athletes not only in Saint Lucia and the Caribbean, but around the world.

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred created a new world record at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational, at Gainesville, Florida by clocking just 21.88 seconds in the 200m race. The Olympic champ beat Nigerian athlete, Favour Ofili and American Tamara Davis to secure the gold medal for herself.

Favour Ofili, the Nigerian athlete secured a time of 22.34 seconds and the American athlete Tamara Davis secured third position with 22.37 seconds. In response to her big win, Alfred was lauded by the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J Pierre and called Alfred’s win as an inspiration for aspiring athletes.

“Our Olympic Champion and Tourism Ambassador continues to inspire and make us proud. Julien Alfred has once again emerged victorious, by winning the Women’s 200m race, in an impressive time of 21.88 seconds, at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational in Gainesville, Florida. Congratulations Ms. Alfred, we continue to rally behind you and cheer you on every step of the way,” the Prime Minister emphasized in a social media post.

Notably, Julien Alfred’s performances at the international platforms continue to inspire the athletes not just in Saint Lucia or Caribbean but across the world. Her dedication to sprinting and performing better than before has made her one of the most renowned Caribbean athletes known throughout the world.

She recently competed against Shericka Jackson in Miramar Invitational 300m race, where she won with a striking time of 36.05 seconds and secured a national record. However, this race created an online rivalry among fans who supported their favourite athletes.

Jamaicans lauded Shericka Jackson, whereas Lucians came in support of Alfred. Whereas, either of the athletes didn’t respond to the online debate which was just a fan created rivalry.

As now, Julien Alfred has charted the headlines again, she is being highly lauded by her fans.

A user named Stanislas Marso wrote, “We are the world We're the people, Lucians FOCUS, Blessings and more blessings for Julien Alfred.”

Another user named Joseph Chef wrote, “I always knew that juju would win this race because she is always running in the footsteps of the almighty one because I have very strong imagination and my believe, blessings to your juju in gods.”