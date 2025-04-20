Day 1 CARIFTA results: Jamaica, Bahamas and T&T tops the chart

Get the full Day 1 medal tally for the CARIFTA Games 2025. Jamaica leads with 20 medals, followed by Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago. Check the full breakdown.

Day 1 of the CARIFTA Games 2025 kicked off with high energy as top Caribbean nations battled for early dominance on the track.

The CARIFTA games 2025 had a blasting start on 19th April with athletes across the Caribbean participating for the biggest and most hyped athletic event of the nations. As the day one of this exciting event concluded, Jamaica, Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago topped the chart in the overall Day 1 CARIFTA results.

Held in two shifts, Morning and evening at the Hasley Crawford stadium in Trinidad and Tobago, the event showcased a vibrant display of Caribbean youth athletic talent. The event from the very first day showed strong performances from the athletes across the region. Below is a summary of the Day 1 combined CARIFTA games medal count.

CARIFTA 2025 Medal Table for Day 1

Jamaica: 7 Gold, 6 Silver, 7 Bronze – 20 Total Bahamas: 6 Gold, 3 Silver, 2 Bronze – 11 Total Trinidad and Tobago: 3 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze – 5 Total Grenada: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze – 5 Total Guyana: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze – 3 Total Antigua and Barbuda: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze – 3 Total St Lucia: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze – 3 Total Barbados: 0 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze – 3 Total St Kitts and Nevis: 0 Gold, 2 Silver, 0 Bronze – 2 Total Cayman Islands: 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 0 Bronze – 1 Total Aruba: 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze – 1 Total Bermuda: 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze – 1 Total British Virgin Islands: 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze – 1 Total Haiti: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze – 1 Total Curacao: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze – 1 Total Guadeloupe: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze – 1 Total French Guyana: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze – 1 Total

Jamaica leads the chart in CARIFTA athletics 2025

Jamaican athletes showed a commendable performance on Day 1 of the CARIFTA games with impressive sprints, hurdles and field events. Some of the key victories by Jamaica included in sprints by Jamal Stephenson and Shanoya Douglas. Michael Graham also showed outstanding performance as he secured a gold in the Under-17 100m event.

Highlights of Team Bahamas at CARIFTA games 2025

The Team Bahamas also had a strong start at the CARIFTA games in Trinidad and Tobago as the nation secured 12 medals on Day 1. Notable achievements for a gold medal included Ahkeel Williams in the Under-17 boys Javelin throw category. The Under-20 girl's category in Javelin throw was even more fruitful for Bahamas as the event earned the country two medals, one gold and other silver.

Trinidad and Tobago’s achievements in 52nd CARIFTA games

As hosts, Trinidad and Tobago also showed a commendable performance at the Caribbean Athletics Games 2025, by capturing five medals on the opening day. Gold medals among the medallists were earned by Oshea Cummings, Christopher Sammy and Keneisha Shelbourne.

Other notable performances at CARIFTA

Antigua and Barbuda: Tyra Fanton brought the first and only gold for Antigua and Barbuda in the Girls Under-17 400m race.

Cayman Islands: Gabriella Linton created history by winning the nation’s first CARIFTA gold in the Under-17 girls triple jump category.

Grenada: D’Angelo Brown claimed the first gold for Grenada in CARIFTA 2025. He participated in the Under-20 1500m race and showed an outstanding performance.

Saint Lucia: Emmanuel Archibald created history by securing Saint Lucia’s first gold in sprint category and beating Julien Alfred’s national record.

As the Day 1 of the 52nd CARIFTA games concluded in Trinidad and Tobago, the Day 2 which is scheduled for today is expected to bring even more excitement and energy. Some of the notable matches for Day 2 include Under-20 110m hurdles, Javelin throw (800kg boys) final, Girls Discus Throw (1 Kg) final and Girls Shot put (3kg) final.