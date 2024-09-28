Julien Alfred to promote Saint Lucia Globally as New Tourism Ambassador

As the newly announced tourism ambassador, Julien Alfred will be actively participating in promotional events for Saint Lucia in all of its key markets globally.

Saint Lucia: As a significant tribute to what Julien Alfred has brought to Saint Lucia, the Tourism Authority has announced Julien Alfred as their official Tourism Ambassador. This was led in a special ceremony on 26th September, noting that it would bring a significant boosting to the island’s tourism.

As the newly announced tourism ambassador, Julien Alfred will be actively participating in promotional events for Saint Lucia in all of its key markets globally. The ministry noted that the Olympic star will actively engage in conducting media engagements, advertising initiatives, and promoting the island as a tourist destination.

Julien Alfred will also be conducting crucial marketing and social media campaigns to highlight tourism in Saint Lucia. One of the standout features of this collaboration is that the Saint Lucian Sprinter will be receiving a special Co-Branding warm-up kit which will be designed in collaboration with PUMA.

This will ensure that the representation of Saint Lucia goes along wherever the athlete travels. This partnership is expected to enhance the island’s visibility and create fruitful opportunities for a developed economy.

The Minister of Tourism of Saint Lucia, Dr Ernest Hilaire was also present at the event and he highlighted that the Olympic gold and silver medallist has played a huge role in bringing international recognition to the island nation with her win, making her the perfect choice for this role.

Minister Hilaire added that Julien Alfred’s victories have not just made Saint Lucia proud but have also inspired many across the globe to give their best regardless of thinking about the end results.

“This has truly been an emotional journey for Olympic champion Julien Alfred. Rest assured, when you cry, we cry; when you celebrate, we celebrate,” Minister Hilaire shared on his official social media.

PUMA has notably now announced to provide the Olympic champion with all the support and Minister Ernest Hilaire in regard to this said, “We are very grateful to the team PUMA, and especially to Julien Alfred, as her successes continue to bring Saint Lucia into the spotlight.”