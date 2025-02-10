Over 1.4M cruise passengers to arrive in Antigua for season 2024/2025

Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez expressed pride and said that the cruise tourism of Antigua and Barbuda is booming with an ideal position and enhanced experience for the tourists from across the globe.

Antigua and Barbuda: Over 1.4 million cruise passengers are expected to arrive in Antigua and Barbuda for cruise season 2024/2025. The record arrivals will be marked by the upgrades of infrastructure at Antigua Cruise Port which included the expansion of the fifth pier and other enhancements at the docking of the vessels.

Antigua Cruise Port has undergone significant upgrades with the enhancements of the homeporting services and other infrastructural advancements at different berths. With these changes, the tourism ministry is planning to welcome over 1.3 to 1.4 million passengers onboard the cruise ships.

Fernandez added that the land-side development will be kickstarted at the short period of time on the fifth pier of Antigua Cruise Port. The ground will be broken for the construction of the fifth pier as the governments are planning to include more shops, restaurants and the new terminal will also be included.

The Minister of Tourism added that the homeporting of the cruise vessels will bring thousands of passengers in one day who will explore Antigua and Barbuda and the exclusive offerings of the island nation.

He said that the tour operators and other street vendors will benefit from the multiple excursions that will be held at Antigua Cruise Port per day. The Minister explained that efforts have also been made to enhance the size of the terminals of the ports so that it could accommodate Oasis class vessels which is considered largest in the industry.

The arrival of the cruise ships will position Antigua and Barbuda as a top-tier destination in the Caribbean region, ensuring that it would remain a preferred choice for cruise lines and visitors. There will also be a need for a multi-beam survey that will be used to determine the clearance spot and construction projects.