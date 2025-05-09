Three Saint Lucian swimmers set to debut at PanAm Aquatic Championship

The Ministry of Youth Development and Sports announced that the swimmers will represent Saint Lucia for the first time on the international stage.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Three swimmers from Saint Lucia are all set to make their debut at the PanAm Aquatic Championship in Medellin, Columbia. The event is scheduled to be held from May 10 to 17, 2025 at the Complejo Acuatico Cesar Zapata Complex.

The Ministry of Youth Development and Sports of Saint Lucia shared the details and noted that these swimmers will represent the country for the first time at the big stage of the sports. The first athlete of the squad will be Naekkeisha Louis who will lead the stage and represent her Lightning Aquatic Swim Club.

She has currently been taking training at the University of Pembroke, North Carolina to sharpen her technique. She will participate and dominate in the Girls 18+ category. The second athlete of the squad will be Jayden Xu who will represent Seajays Swim Club and Saint Lucia at the big stage in his debut match.

He has recently secured victory in the CARIFTA Aquatic Championships in Trinidad and Tobago. He will compete in the Boys 13-14 division.

The third athlete of the squad will be Noah Dorville who will represent Seejays Swim Club and secured victory in the CARIFTA Aquatic Championships. He will also compete in the boys 13-14 division.

Events to participate in Pan Am Aquatic Championship

The first athlete from Saint Lucia Louis will compete in the 50m Butterfly at the PanAm Aquatic Championship. She will also participate in the 50m freestyle, 50m breaststroke and 100m freestyle.

Xu, the second athlete of the squad, will participate in the 100m Backstroke, 200m breaststroke, 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke and 50m freestyle at the Pan Am Aquatic Championship.

The third athlete from Saint Lucia will be Dorville who will compete in the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 50m butterfly, 100m backstroke and 200m freestyle at the championship. The championship will provide a chance to the swimmers to enhance their skills.