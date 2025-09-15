70,000 Pineapple Plants Arrive in Grenada Under World Bank Food Security Project

An estimated 40 farmer beneficiaries will receive training on crop management and flower induction methods to promote sustainable growth of the local pineapple supply.

Grenada’s agriculture sector is set for a major boost with the arrival of 70,000 pineapple plants shipped from Costa Rica, aimed at revitalizing the nation’s pineapple industry as part of the World Bank’s Food Security Enhancement Project.

Ronald O’Neil, the coordinator of the Food Crop component of the project, explained that the initiative implemented by Grenada’s Ministry of Agriculture is designed to increase the local pineapple production, promote consumption and reduce prices in the national market.

He stressed that how this project envisions managing the plants by introducing them in different stages and sizes, including large, medium and small. He stated that this will help farmers to maintain a continuous cycle of pineapple production throughout the year.

“The flower induction technique used for bananas, which induces flowering at different times, is being applied to pineapples to ensure continuous harvests and availability across different periods,” O’Neill said.

The farmer beneficiaries which are estimated to be 40, will be receiving training on crop management and flower induction methods, fostering a sustainable growth of the local pineapple supply. O’Neil, emphasized that the first harvest under this project will be occurring approximately 1 months after planting, indicating that from their progressive harvest cycles will increase the availability.

By 2027, pineapples will be available about 7-8 months annually.

By 2028, availability extends to 10 months per year.

Eventually, by 2029, Grenada expects to supply pineapples year-round at affordable prices.

Currently, pineapple is considered as a luxury item due to the limited domestic production, despite the perfect climatic conditions that the island owns for its healthy production. The project aims to change this and to boost its production, which could further help farmers have another source of good income, while further supporting Grenada’s food security.

World Bank’s Food Security Enhancement Project

The world bank’s food security enhancement project is notably a key part of Grenada’s broader strategy to strengthen its agricultural productivity and resilience amid climate challenges and global food supply uncertainties. Under this same initiative, Grenada welcomed approximately 13,800 coconut seed nuts from Mexico.

These seeds arrived in the island back in July to strengthen the island’s agriculture industry and to improve coconut supply overall. The seed nuts arrived included two varieties which are known well for their high yielding potential and resilience to harshness.

Farmers across Grenada are also being trained over these projects through various sessions held in different communities, in order to ensure a sustainable yield through these initiatives. The Ministry of Agriculture is also working in close monitoring with the Caribbean Agriculture and Research Development Institute (CARDI) to provide technical support to farmers as crops takes root.