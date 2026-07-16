66-year-old Villa resident hospitalised after shooting; Antigua Police investigate

Detectives are reviewing security camera footage and appealing for witnesses after a 66-year-old Villa resident was shot and injured.

St. John’s, Antigua: Police are investigating a shooting incident that left a 66 year old resident of Villa injured on Monday evening, July 13, 2026.

The Royal Police of Antigua and Barbuda launched the investigation immediately after gunshots were reported in the neighbourhood. The elderly victim was found with a gunshot wound and was quickly transported to the hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

The shooting occurred during the evening hours in the community of Villa. Emergency responders arrived shortly after the shots were fired to treat the 66 year old victim.

While the resident is currently nursing the injury under medical supervision, authorities have not yet released the victim’s identity or a motive for the shooting. No arrests have been made so far.

While detectives work to identify the shooter, this incident highlights several critical concerns for the local community:

Vulnerability of the Elderly: Violent crime involving senior citizens causes deep anxiety. Because seniors are often viewed as vulnerable, an attack on a 66-year-old resident shakes the sense of safety that families expect for their older relatives.

The Problem of Illegal Firearms: This incident underlines the ongoing challenge of illegal guns in residential neighbourhoods. A shooting in an area like Villa shows that small arms remain a threat to public safety.

Community Fear: Gun violence in quiet residential areas creates fear, strains local healthcare resources, and hurts the overall peace of the neighbourhood.

Detectives are currently searching the Villa area for eyewitnesses and checking local security camera footage.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to step forward. Public cooperation is often vital to solving these cases quickly and preventing further violence

The police have promised to increase patrols in the area to reassure residents as the investigation continues.