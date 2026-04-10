Four Seasons Resort Nevis named a finalist in the “Most Instagrammable Hotel in the World 2026”

The final is set for April 28, 2026, when the winner will be announced after votes are counted.

Nevis: Four Seasons Resort Nevis has been named a finalist in Luxury Travel Advisor’s “Most Instagrammable Hotel in the World 2026.” The Ministry of Tourism invited the patrons, travellers and citizens to vote and make the hotel win the official title for 2026 and bring it home.

The voting lines opened on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 and the entire process will run over six rounds across the period of six weeks. Each round will be closed every Sunday at 11:50 pm EST until the period of the six Sundays by completing all the rounds that are involved in the voting process.

The finale will be held on April 28, 2026, when the official winner will be announced.

Every vote will be counted as the competition progresses toward the championship. The final result will be announced on April 28, 2026. The recognition will mark the beauty, luxury and unique appeal of Nevis. It will enhance the position of Nevis to the global world, enhancing its appeal for being the most loved tourism destination.

Luxury Travel Advisor’s Most Instagrammable Hotel in the World 2026 is known as the annual celebration of the properties that stop the scroll.

A total of 64 hotels were chosen from every corner of the globe as it is spanning Ottoman places on the Bosphorus and cave suites above a Cappadocian balloon-filled valley, overwater villas in UNESCO-protected Maldivian atolls and a ghost town hot springs resort hidden in the Colorado Rockies.

In Four Seasons Resort Nevis, people wake up slow, soak in the views and let the villa be their little slice of paradise. As per the resort, “Every moment here is meant to be savoured, from the sun spilling across your terrace to the serene calm of your private space.”

The resort also offers a simple string that can turn into something extraordinary and in the evenings, families are greeted by Nevis’ beloved green vervet monkeys who playfully move through the trees on their golf course.