Dominica Bike Fest 2026 set for July 31-Aug 3

Dominica: The Dominica Bike Fest 2026 will be celebrated from July 31 to August 3 this year in Dominica. This is the third edition of Dominica’s premier motorsports event which will take place in the Airport area of Canefield, Dominica.

The official launch of the annual bike festival was done on June 19th by the Dominica Development Authority (DDA) of the Commonwealth’s Ministry of Tourism. The theme for this year is “REV HARD, RIDE FREE, RIDE TOGETHER” with the slogan ‘Helmet on! Ride on!’

Last year, the festival attracted 233 visiting riders from across the Caribbean and the United States along with 470 local riders on the island and nearly 5000 spectators over the two day period at the airport.

This year’s celebration has been marked as the biggest of all the previous editions by the government as there will be internationally recognized stunt riders participating in this time like the Brazilian stunt rider and content creator Vinicius Muffat and also Little E. from Saint Martin. Another personality feature will be of automotive influencer Nick Liu.

For the first time, a four day program will be held that offers more opportunities for riders, spectators and visitors not only from the island but from Antigua and Barbuda, Curacao, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Martin, Saint Thomas, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and the United States.

The event will open on Friday at the Roseau Promenade to host the official Dominica Bike Festival - Sneak Peak and Weekend Review to take a preview of what is expected in the days to come. It will be held from 5-6 pm and will be free of cost followed by the official Meet and Greet at the Lot Bar from 7 pm.

Subsequently, on August 1, activities will begin at the Canefield Airport at 2 pm with $25 for the adults and $10 for children. It will feature Drag Racing and Riding Competitions. On Sunday, at 2 pm again, there will be a display of skill and stunt. The admission is going to be $40 for adults and $15 for children.

On Monday, August 3rd, visitors will participate in an official Dominica Bike Festival Island tours. According to the Ministry, “It's expected to be a guided ride that will take participants beyond the festival grounds, through our scenic roads, through nice adventures to check out at least one of our 365 rivers, at least one of our 12 waterfalls and at least one place where we could get a nice meal because Dominica is good on that and we are very peaceful.”

The event is being organised in collaboration with the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force, the Dominica Fire and Ambulance Service and the Dominica Air and Sea Port Authority to ensure safety of all the participants.

The ministry aims to create economic opportunities for the island beyond the event as they highlighted that, “We are expected to generate more than 2 million digital impressions and over 100 pieces of content through our influencers marketing, live stream broadcast, traditional media coverage and social media engagement, extending the event's reach well beyond Dominica Shores.” “These assets will continue to support the destination promotion and showcase Dominica to prospective visitors long after the festival has concluded” they stated.