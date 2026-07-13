Caribbean Airlines introduces discounted Barbados-Guyana fares for September

The limited-time promotion offers one-way Lite fares, including taxes, for travel between Barbados and Guyana in September, giving passengers more affordable options for business and leisure travel.

Barbados: Caribbean Airlines is introducing discounted fares for flights between Barbados and Guyana during select dates in September 2026.

Travellers will now be able to book flights from Barbados to Guyana for lower prices. The prices will drop as low as US$189 between September 17 to September 19, 2026. Flights from Guyana to Barbados will be available from US$170 for travel between September 21 and September 22, 2026.

The offer is limited and subject to terms and conditions. One-way lite fares are launched which also includes taxes. This has made this initiative a great option for both business and leisure passengers.

The airline aims to improve regional connectivity by offering passengers affordable travel options across the Caribbean. The officials said that the special fares are introduced to make regional travel more accessible for everyone. This initiative would benefit travellers whether they are travelling for work, family matters, or a simple getaway.

Barbados is known for a mix of pristine beaches, rich history, and vibrant island culture. Visitors can relax at Carlisle Bay and Crane Beach, explore the UNESCO-listed Historic Bridgetown and its Garrison, or they can also discover the island’s underground beauty at the cave of Harrison’s.

Barbados Wildlife Reserve is just the place for animal enthusiasts while alcohol enthusiasts can visit the famous Mount Gay Rum Distillery, it is the world’s oldest commercial rum producer.

Visitors seeking adventure can explore Guyana for a different experience. They can go on guided jungle hikes and river expeditions to spot giant river otters, black caimans and jaguars in their natural habitat.

The visitors can tour around Amerindian villages and enjoy Indigenous culture, taste local food, try traditional crafts, and learn about their customs.