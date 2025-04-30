EXCLUSIVE: Stuart Young resigns as PNM Chairman after facing defeat in General Elections

Stuart Young stated that his resignation came after careful consideration and deep personal reflection on recent events, including the outcome of the General Elections.

Trinidad and Tobago: Former Prime Minister, Stuart Young has resigned as the Chairman of the People’s National Movement, after facing a defeat in Trinidad and Tobago’s General Election 2025. Young shared an image of his resignation letter on social media sending shockwaves across the twin island federation with the sudden announcement.

Stuart Young, while sharing his resignation noted that he took this decision after careful consideration and after deep personal reflection on events, culminating with the result of the General elections. He further added that he will continue to serve his constituency to advocate for the cause.

“I give my commitment to continue to advocate our cause and hold the opposition to account on behalf of my constituents, my party and the citizens in the parliament as we move forward,” he stated.

The former Prime Minister who served in the role for 6 weeks, expressed his gratitude towards and privilege to have served as the chairman of the PNM.

“I am grateful for the support and respect shown to me by the party membership and I wish to assure that I remain committed to the founding principles of our party,” Stuart Young stated in his resignation.

Notably, PNM faced a strong defeat in the 2025 general elections as the opposition, United National Congress secured 26 out 41 seats and PNM was able to secure only 13 seats. This came out shocking for PNM as the party and its leaders expressed a strong confidence in their victory as they arrived on the voting day to cast their vote.

It is to be noted that as soon as Stuart Young came into power following the sudden resignation of former Prime Minister Keith Rowley, he announced snap elections, which were earlier scheduled to take place in late august. However, as he has resigned as the chairman of the PNM, the party is expected to have a leadership transition with a new leader of opposition to be appointed and a new chairman to be appointed as well.