28-year-old pharmacist found dead inside locked bedroom at Chaguanas home

The pharmacist was discovered after family members forced open his locked bedroom door when he failed to respond.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 28-year-old pharmacist was found dead inside a locked bedroom at his family's home in Chaguanas on Saturday, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to reports, the man’s sister became concerned after she was unable to contact him. She told investigators that the last time she spoke to him was around 5 p.m. on Friday, July 10.

On July 11, at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, she and their mother called out to him from outside his upstairs bedroom. They usually call him to ask if he wants something to eat. After not receiving any response even after repeatedly shouting, she used a fire extinguisher to force open the locked bedroom door.

After entering the room, she found the 28-year-old lying motionless on his back on the floor of the room. Emergency Health Services and police were immediately contacted.

Investigators have reported that they found several items near the bed, including vials of morphine, bottles of prescription medication and four empty bottles of Rude Boy Xtreme 12 per cent vodka beverage.

A district Medical Officer later visited the scene and officially pronounced him dead.

There are no statements yet released by the police officials confirming it a suicide. The police are still investigating the scene to confirm if it was a suicide, murder, or an overdose case.

Doctors have also not confirmed the time of his death and whether he died of an overdose. Investigations are still ongoing as his family members are being questioned.

At this time, officials have not confirmed the official cause of death. Authorities are all options open as they move forward with investigating this case. They are looking into whether the death was an accidental overdose, a suicide, or a homicide.

Police officials state that a full forensic investigation will be required to provide clear answers. Local authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist the police with their ongoing inquiries.