Trinbago Knight Riders wins over Barbados Royals in a thrilling CPL Clash

The match took an exciting turn with Akeal Hosien taking the first wicket in the very first over and becoming the man of the match.

Trinbago Knight Riders names another victory in their 2024 Caribbean Premier League journey on Friday. They won against CPL’s one of the strongest teams Barbados Royals who faced their first defeat in one of the most enthralling matches.

The match took an exciting turn with Akeal Hosien taking the first wicket in the very first over and becoming the man of the match. This however didn’t let Barbadians feel low as they showcased strong performance as soon as they witnessed a loss.

As soon as the match entered its 10th over, team Barbados was left with 70 runs over a loss of 4 wickets. This marked a major setback for them as most of the team’s renowned batsmen were out of the pitch.

The match after a short break initiated with a slow start but led the team to build a score of 156 runs with consecutive sixes and fours. While team Barbados set a high score to beat, Trinbago knight riders acclaimed it with their batting.

Trinbago Knight Riders gave a whopping start by scoring 22 runs in just 3 overs, Nicholas Pooran’s batting led the team to a win with his constant throws running out of the stadium.

The match turned stressful for the team with the loss of their star player Nicholas Pooran in the eighth over. He was then replaced by Keacy Carty who partnered with Shaqkere Parris to lead the team ahead.

This partnership, however, acted very fruitful for the team as they together scored several runs until Shaqkere Parris was declared out in the first ball of the fourteenth over.

The match headed towards a tense situation at its end, the stadium was silent and everyone was focusing on Akeal Hosien as just 3 balls were left for the team to beat the top performers from Barbados.

The situation became more strained as Akeal lost in the finals of the innings, but his replacement Terrance Hinds set a strong impression with his short cameo as he hit a SIX leading the team to a win.

The match yesterday was full of excitement and delivered the audience an exhilarating experience. however, the fans will get the taste of this rivalry once again in another match between both of them on 28th September.