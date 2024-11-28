Is Tesla Cybertruck safe? Netizens question after intense crash in California

According to reports, the Cybertruck crashed intensely into a tree, which engulfed the car in strong flames.

A Tesla Cybertruck crashed early morning on Wednesday in California leaving three dead and one hospitalized. The incident sparked an outrage on social media as many started asking “is Tesla Cybertruck safe?”

According to reports, the Cybertruck crashed intensely into a tree, which engulfed the car in strong flames. A passenger from a car following the Cybertruck pulled out one of its occupants but was not able to pull others as the car immediately caught fire.

The identity of the dead were revealed as three young graduates of Piedmont High School who came home during the holiday season to spend time with family.

The police officials who immediately responded to the site stated that they received an emergency alert from one of the iphone’s of the Cybertruck’s passengers.

The only survivor of the crash got severe burns and is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in the community.

Following this deadly incident, netizens are worrying about the safety of the high tech vehicle, while authorities are delving deeper in investigations which could reveal more about the accident.

IS TESLA CYBERTRUCK SAFE?

The incident has left many to question the safety of the Tesla Cybertruck for which they pay a huge sum of money.

The high tech vehicle claims to provide a stiff structure and top levels of security to its passengers.

It is to be noted that the vehicle has never been crash tested, raising concerns for its safety. The Tesla Cybertruck accident in California has further intensified these concerns as the vehicle’s condition got severely impacted from the accident.

Sources have revealed that the sharp-edged vehicle partially wrapped around the tree before it got completely engulfed in flames.

CONTROVERSIES OVER TESLA CYBERTRUCK’S SAFETY SINCE IT’S LAUNCH

As Tesla launched its high tech vehicle, it stayed in headlines for weeks and months. However, fans expressed curiosity over it’s safety considering its unique design.

This sparked controversy as netizens trolled it for its sharp edged design, emphasizing that it is not safe for pedestrians and cyclists.

Social media stated that its design is not suitable to travel on roads as it could potentially harm other vehicles.

While many supported this notion, the other side supported Tesla’s newly launched vehicle’s design highlighting that its design is what that makes it unique and more safe.

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTS OVER TESLA CYBERTRUCK CRASH

A user on Facebook sarcastically wrote about today’s youth, “Youngsters coming back from a party in the middle of the night speeding and not wearing seatbelts. Not a good combination”

Another user highlighted that the vehicle is pure ‘garbage’ and not worth the money.

“The cybertruck is a garbage vehicle, with faulty software code, not worth the money. It's a total waste of money. Poorly designed and mostly useless. Avoid Tesla completely. So many better options out there, other companies making much better electric vehicles and hybrids,” he wrote.