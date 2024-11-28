Is Tesla Cybertruck safe? Netizens question after intense crash in California

According to reports, the Cybertruck crashed intensely into a tree, which engulfed the car in strong flames.

28th of November 2024

A Tesla Cybertruck crashed early morning on Wednesday in California leaving three dead and one hospitalized. The incident sparked an outrage on social media as many started asking “is Tesla Cybertruck safe?”

According to reports, the Cybertruck crashed intensely into a tree, which engulfed the car in strong flames. A passenger from a car following the Cybertruck pulled out one of its occupants but was not able to pull others as the car immediately caught fire.  

The identity of the dead were revealed as three young graduates of Piedmont High School who came home during the holiday season to spend time with family. 

The police officials who immediately responded to the site stated that they received an emergency alert from one of the iphone’s of the  Cybertruck’s passengers.  

The only survivor of the crash got severe burns and is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in the community. 

Following this deadly incident, netizens are worrying about the safety of the high tech vehicle, while authorities are delving deeper in investigations which could reveal more about the accident.  

IS TESLA CYBERTRUCK SAFE? 

The incident has left many to question the safety of the Tesla Cybertruck for which they pay a huge sum of money.  

The  high tech vehicle claims to provide a stiff structure and top levels of security to its passengers.  

It is to be noted that the vehicle has never been crash tested, raising concerns for its safety. The Tesla Cybertruck accident in California has further intensified these concerns as the vehicle’s condition got severely impacted from the accident.  

Sources have revealed that the sharp-edged vehicle partially wrapped around the tree before it got completely engulfed in flames.  

CONTROVERSIES OVER TESLA CYBERTRUCK’S SAFETY SINCE IT’S LAUNCH 

As Tesla launched its high tech vehicle, it stayed in headlines for weeks and months. However, fans expressed curiosity over it’s safety considering its unique design. 

This sparked controversy as netizens trolled it for its sharp edged design, emphasizing that it is not safe for pedestrians and cyclists.  

Social media stated that its design is not suitable to travel on roads as it could potentially harm other vehicles.  

While many supported this notion, the other side supported Tesla’s newly launched vehicle’s design highlighting that its design is what that makes it unique and more safe.  

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTS OVER TESLA CYBERTRUCK CRASH 

A user on Facebook sarcastically wrote  about today’s youth, “Youngsters coming back from a party in the middle of the night speeding and not wearing seatbelts. Not a good combination”  

Another user highlighted that the vehicle is pure ‘garbage’ and not worth the money.  

“The cybertruck is a garbage vehicle, with faulty software code, not worth the money. It's a total waste of money. Poorly designed and mostly useless. Avoid Tesla completely. So many better options out there, other companies making much better electric vehicles and hybrids,” he wrote. 

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Amara Campbell

Related Articles

Theme for St Kitts and Nevis Independence 41 unveiled: Vincia Alexander turns out winner   
News

Theme for St Kitts and Nevis Independence 41 unveiled: Vincia Alexander t...

Thursday, 28th Nov 2024

India won by 24 runs against Australia
News

Ind vs Aus: Old rivalries heated up again at Saint Lucia

Thursday, 28th Nov 2024

Grenada to celebrate 50th Jubilee Independence, know events
News

Grenada to celebrate 50th Jubilee Independence, know events

Thursday, 28th Nov 2024

New high-speed ICT network launched in St Kitts and Nevis for digitization of health sector
News

New high-speed ICT network launched in St Kitts and Nevis for digitizatio...

Thursday, 28th Nov 2024

Man held with firearm and ammunition in Port of Spain.
Trinidad and Tobago

Man held with firearm and ammunition in Port of Spain

Thursday, 28th Nov 2024

Grenada

Grenada: PM Mitchell touched by little girl’s wish on his 46th birthday

Thursday, 28th Nov 2024

Trinidad and Tobago

Caribbean Airlines Expands Suriname Services with Two New Weekly Flights...

Thursday, 28th Nov 2024

Saint Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis hosts BPW International Congress for first time in Car...

Thursday, 28th Nov 2024