Renovation work on Tempe Box drain commenced in Grenada after Beryl's impact

Grenada: The renovation work on the Tempe Box drain located opposite the Choice Bakery has commenced in Grenada. Through the project, the retaining walls and a proper drainage system will be installed in the space, aiming to prevent deterioration and other destruction due to the inclement weather conditions.

The renovation will include the improvement of the main road to enhance its slippage issue and improve the water leakage, providing convenience to the pedestrians. The renovation of the facility will enhance the junction towards the coke factory and will also withstand the natural calamities.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture- Ron Redhead expressed delight and stated that the facility will provide smooth travel for the pedestrians as it will enhance the convenience at the site. It will also empower their steps against the natural calamities and other issues that pose a threat to the livelihoods in the small island nation.

Earlier, the minister also outlined the ongoing work on the Woburn/Cliff Road which has been started to provide infrastructural growth after the destruction caused by Hurricane Beryl. The construction of the road will be one of the steps towards the recovery of the small island country after the damage caused by the natural calamities.

The rehabilitation of the road will occur in different phases including excavation and other installation phases. In the first phase, the focus will be placed on the improvement of the visibility and the safety of the road, while the next step will feature the construction of the concrete retaining walls, drains and culverts.

Grenada has still been suffering from the impacts of Hurricane Beryl which had caused the destruction to 100% of the infrastructure, agriculture and other tourism hotspots. The devastation caused the lives of the people, houses as they people even lost their means of earning with the loss of the agriculture and local small business enterprises.





