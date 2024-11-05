Alumni of Basseterre High School, Mikenxe Powell Shines as Miss St. Peter’s Queen 2024

The 16-year-old participant showcased her charm and elegance over the stage, which ultimately led to her victory.

St Kitts and Nevis: Mekenxe Powell has been crowned as the Miss St. Peter’s Queen Pageant 2024 in the event on Saturday night.

The 16-year-old participant showcased her charm and elegance over the stage, which ultimately led to her victory. The contest was held at the St. Peters Basketball Court and was attended by several cultural and beauty enthusiasts.

The other three contestants who participated in the competition included Taeja Tate, Anecia Sutton, and Keyah James. The contestants set the stage on fire with their alluring performances in almost every segment of the competition.

The competition highlighted the roles of these beauty models in driving their communities. The competition included quiz competitions, creative wear, talent showcasing, evening gown performances, and more.

The winner outshined all the other contestants due to her confidence. According to sources, Mikenxe Powell’s answers reflected her compassion and enthusiasm for the title. The winner was sponsored by ELCO Ltd., and her win also earned the brand a different recognition.

Mikenxe Powell is notably a swimming enthusiast and an active creator in the nail art industry. She also specializes in Track and Field and has placed in the top three spots in relay competitions both in her high and primary schools.

Mikenxe, who is also an alumnus of Basseterre High School states that she has also competed as a cheerleader on the Basseterre High School Cheerleading squad where she captured 1st place. She also received 3rd place in champions of the giant Malt Cheerleading competitions.

Miss St. Peter’s Queen 2024 has also been wished by the authorities at the Basseterre High School. The school authorities honoured their student with a social media post stating that “You’ve made us all proud at the Birthplace of Champions!”

Mikenxe Powell, in the near future after her studies aims to pursue a course in Cosmetology and start her career in the same. She aims to build a nail studio as she states her personal motto, “Keep going, stop doubting yourself, work hard, and make it happen.”

