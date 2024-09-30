Do You Know: Onions taste different if cut differently

One of the key ingredients used in kitchens globally offers a unique flavour ranging from sweet to mild to intensely pungent.

Who doesn’t like biting onions while having the taste of Curry, the ultimate taste of this superfood is what elevates every single dish it has been put into. But do you know the flavour of onions depends on how you cut them?

Though the vegetable offers such a burst of flavour, we often don't pay attention to the reason it is cut differently for every dish. We often inhabit the practices we have been taught by our ancestors but don't consider why it has been done like that.

The onion Biology here comes as a Saviour to learn why onion pungency depends upon onion cutting techniques. Every single way this vegetable is used affects the overall quality and taste of your dishes. Be it mincing, grinding, slicing, or chopping, every knife touched the vegetables influences their taste.

HOW DOES ONION BIOLOGY AFFECT ITS OVERALL TASTE?

Onions being a root vegetable have very strong and pungent flavours, these flavours depend upon specific enzymes present in them. These enzymes are present between the cells of onion and are named Onion Alliinase and LF Synthase.

The onion cells are eukaryotic and are present in a brick-like structure. The Brick wall-shaped structure of onion cells plays a very important role in understanding how the onion cutting affects its overall flavour.

When onions are sliced pole to pole that is from their tip to the root ball, it ruptures fewer cells releasing fewer enzymes and ultimately a mild flavour. While the same onion when sliced in half, it ruptures more cells, releasing more flavours, ultimately leading to a more intense flavour.

Moreover, the more you cut the vegetable, the more enzymes are released ultimately releasing more flavour into the food. This is why when our mothers cook curries, they finely chop the onions or rather grind them to fine paste to get the most out of the vegetable. However, when we make salads we keep onion-cutting precise for an even flavour. Onion when diced over pizzas tastes subtle, while the same when thinly sliced as a side dressing with curries even elevates the overall taste of the curry.

Onions in pickles are diced in chunks, while onions as a side dish are cut in rounds or sliced thinly, or the way a person likes its taste. The way the onions not only affects its taste but also influences its texture.

HOW DOES ONION CUTTING AFFECT ITS TEXTURE?

Onion cutting plays a crucial role in diverting a dish’s overall texture; while cutting plays a crucial role, its cooking also plays a very important role. Cooking onions softens their texture which ultimately tames their sharpness. The reduction in sharp flavours and pungency depends upon a simple chemistry.

When the sulphur compounds present inherently in onions are heated, they break down ultimately providing the final dish a soothing and delicious flavour. Let us understand this using a simple example, when we sauté onions, the natural sugar present in the vegetable in the form of fructose caramelizes resulting in a sweeter taste. This makes caramelized onions a unique, deep and rich taste compared to other cooking techniques.

When the harsh sulphur compounds break, they often release more delicious and mouth-watering sweet compounds elevating almost every other dish. These same techniques imply over how an onion is cooked, pickled or eaten raw.

When they are pickled, they are often diced in large chunks so the flavour of spices is absorbed more due to a high surface area. When they are eaten raw, they are mostly cut into slices or circular rings and then washed away to remove all the excess sulphur present on the surface of the onions making them relatively bland in flavour and crunchy and juicy in texture.

BENEFITS OF EATING ONIONS

Onions being one of the most important ingredients is dishes worldwide are a number one choice for a reason. It offers several benefits, which is why it is used so widely across different cuisines globally.

Do You Know: Onions taste different if cut differently

1. Onions are rich in Antioxidants, which neutralize harmful free radicals in the body, reducing stress and ultimately helping in lowering the risk of diseases such as Cancer Heart Attack and more.

2. They boost the immune system due to the presence of Vitamin C in abundance within the vegetable.

3. The Anti-Inflammatory properties of onions are another advantage for the body, helping in overcoming inflammatory diseases.

4. Onions are also crucial in maintaining a person’s overall digestive health as they are a good source of fibre. This is the reason they are eaten raw traditionally in many parts of the world.

5. Onions are often considered the best choice if a person seeks a sharp vision. This has been said for ages that onions are best for keeping good eyesight but the reason for the same is the presence of sulphur compounds in it which prevents cataracts and age-related strain over the eyes.

MANAGE ONIONS IN KITCHEN WITH THIS KNOWLEDGE

Now, as the science and health benefits of this superfood are learned, it could elevate your cooking journey as one can turn the vegetable into different shapes or the way they want its flavour to be released.

For a stronger flavour cut them more finely, for a mild flavour cut them in slices that is from pole to pole or cook slowly, for a sweeter flavour, try cooking them for a longer period through methods like sauteing, roasting or caramelizing.