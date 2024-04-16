New terminal at Antigua Cruise Port set to start processing cruise passengers in May

The construction of the new terminal at St. Harbour of Antigua Cruise Port is all set to commence, aiming at enhancing cruise tourism.

Antigua and Barbuda: The construction of the new terminal at St. Harbour of Antigua Cruise Port is all set to commence, aiming at enhancing cruise tourism. It will also start processing cruise passengers in May, which has further accelerated the construction process.

The terminal will be opened with the intent of enhancing home-porting in cruise tourism in Antigua as it is one of the significant aspects of the tourism economy. Located adjacent to the 5th Beth pier, the new terminal will provide passengers with easy access for processing.

The design of the cruise terminal will be similar to that of the airport which will make the handling of the passengers easier. The arrival and departure of cruise ships would become more convenient with the terminal as it would enhance the homeporting of the vessels such as Arvia from P&O cruises.

Operation Manager Rawle Reynolds shared the details of the terminal and stated that it would further enhance the management of the cruise ships at Antigua Cruise Port. He said that the terminal will be designed to accommodate thousands of passengers during visits. The immigration and customs processes will also become convenient for border control officers at the port.

Notably, the cruise activities for the passengers were usually held in a large tent during the past two seasons, and the Manager mentioned that there is a need for a permanent structure for the accommodation of these passengers and the activities.

The cruise season 2023/2024 has remained great and successful for Antigua and Barbuda with the arrival of 5 to 6 cruise ships, bringing over 10,000 passengers in one day. This has led to the massive arrival of tourists on the shores of the country, further bolstering the local economy with the availability of large business opportunities for smallholders.

The entire scenario showcased that the tourism appeal for Antigua and Barbuda has been increasing and to cater to the growing demand, the government has come up with the plan of constructing new terminal.

It is considered a significant move for the cruise tourism business, which is also aimed to enhance the passengers’ experience. The terminal will also enhance the offerings of the destination and help tourists enhance their taste with the local products of Antigua and Barbuda.

The tourism authority of Antigua and Barbuda also anticipated that around 5,00000 cruise passengers is expected to arrive in the country by the end of this cruise season. This is a great milestone due to the arrival of five to six ships in one day, which has brought numerous cruise ports to the shores of the country.