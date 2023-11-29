Marella Voyager docks at Antigua Cruise Port

Marella Voyager was officially welcomed to the destination by Antigua Cruise Port and the vessel's agent, Bryson's Shipping

Antigua and Barbuda: Marella Voyager made an inaugural on the shores of Antigua and Barbuda. The cruise ship brought a huge chunk of tourists to the Cruise Port who witnessed the beauty of the country.

In the wake of the docking of the cruise ship, Antigua Cruise Port also hosted a brief ceremony to welcome the ship. Marella Voyager was officially welcomed to the destination by Antigua Cruise Port and the vessel’s agent, Bryson’s Shipping.

Marella Voyager is the latest ship to join the Marella Cruises family.

Antigua and Barbuda is known as an effective country for cruise tourism with its stunning landscape, diverse beauty, lush green rainforests and captivating beaches.

Antigua has welcomed the cruises of P&0 and Disney. It was the for the first time that two vessels were simultaneously homeporting at Antigua Cruise Port. The arrival of Arvia of P&O cruises has made an inaugural call with the fifth berth for homeporting calls.

Further, Excel Class also made its first call to the ports of Antigua. The ship will make nine visits to the ports of the country for the 2023/2024 winter period. It will enhance the shores of Antigua and Barbuda.

The Emerald Sakara also grace the shores of Antigua and Barbuda during the homeporting calls. The ship will have twelve additional turnaround calls with its first maiden voyage to the Nevis Street Pier.

Marella Discovery and Artania also berthed at Heritage Quay. It is for the first time, Antigua Cruise Port has had four vessels in port since the start of the season.

Along with that, Disney Dream also voyaged to Antigua Cruise Port for the first time. The vessel made an inaugural call at Heritage Quay on Sunday. The ship has brought over 3,000 passengers to the island’s shores. The cruise was the fourth ship for the season.

The third inaugural call for Antigua Cruise Port was Explore I, which was docked at the Nevis Street Pier on Thursday. It has brought 450 passengers to the destination. The ship will also make six more calls to the destination during the winter season.

Mein Schiff 4 was the first call for the cruise season of Antigua and Barbuda. The ship has brought 2500 passengers to the capital of the country during its first visit.

The ship will also make 9 additional calls to Antigua this season.

