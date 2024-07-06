Nevis: New Road at Bulters officially opens  

The road at Bulters has been completed and now is officially opened to the public in Nevis

Nevis: The road at Bulters has been completed and now is officially opened to the public in Nevis. The announcement was made by Premier Mark Brantley with glimpses of the new road and said that the people are ready to drive through the facility.

The road project was completed by the Public Works which was led by Spencer R Brand, Director Jevon Williams, Danny Williams and other paving crew. The work was undertaken by the authorities to improve the entire stretch of road in Butlers, aiming to provide smooth access to the people in the community.

Premier Mark Brantley stated that the new road and overall improvements to properties along the road is expected to bring many years of smooth driving. It will also enhance the property values of the people in the surrounding area and provide new opportunities to the citizens.

He also thanked Alexis Jeffers- Parliamentary Representative and said that he pushed hard to get it done and commended him highly.

Premier Brantley asserted,” Lastly thank you to the people of Butlers. You have been patient with us, and we hope that this new road and overall improvements to properties along the road brings you many years of smooth driving and enhances your property values.”

The roads have now become wide and smooth, and he also urged the public to resist the temptation to speed and to drive responsibly.

In addition to that, Spencer R Brand also expressed pleasure and extended gratitude to the residents off Butlers for their corporation and patience. He thanked his partners, NEVLEC, Digicel, FLOW, and the Nevis Water Department for partnering with the Public Works department in the execution of the project.

Spencer R Brand noted,” It was a long journey, but thank God we got it done while doing many other things! A big thankyou to the entire Management and staff of our PWD, Well done Team.”

Notably, Premier Brantley also toured several sites where the construction works are being taken place including roads and other infrastructural projects.